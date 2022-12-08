Read full article on original website
Michigan drops from 29th to 31st in economic report
(The Center Square) – A new report comparing the the state's economic conditions shows that other states in the nation are outpacing Michigan. A Business Leaders for Michigan report says the state’s economic competitiveness fell from 29th to 31st nationwide. The ranking measures gross domestic product per capita, median household income, business climate perception, education, labor force participation, net migration, poverty, and business creation.
Hinson to lead state retailers' association
COLUMBIA – Krista Hinson is the executive director of the South Carolina Retail Association. The South Carolina Retail Association board of directors selected Hinson to lead the statewide trade association representing South Carolina retailers. “Krista brings the perfect combination of association and government relations experience to this position. We...
Georgia Farm Bureau delegates elect 2023 board of directors
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors during the organization’s 85th annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term as president. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his...
Georgia Farm Bureau celebrates 85 years at convention
MACON — Some 1,416 Georgia farmers and agribusiness leaders from across the state met on Jekyll Island last week for the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention. The three-day event included a trade show, awards presentations, and educational sessions that briefed farmers on policy and production issues affecting Georgia’s major commodities.
Humanities Nebraska presentation tells history of women's right to vote
Sometimes one vote really can make a difference. That was the case with Harry T. Burn and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The Hastings Museum played host Sunday afternoon to a Nebraska Humanities program about the 19th Amendment and...
Indiana lieutenant governor launches bid for state's top job
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch could make history by becoming the first female governor of Indiana. But that potential distinction wasn't on her mind Monday when the Evansville native announced she's running in the 2024 Republican primary for a chance to succeed term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb. Crouch simply wants to be...
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members of...
Crouch enters Indiana governor’s race; Braun makes candidacy official
(The Center Square) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch entered the 2024 race for governor with a Twitter announcement, which was followed by an announcement from Sen. Mike Braun at an Indianapolis event, formalizing a prior acknowledgment by staff that he would seek the office. Crouch and Braun, both...
Oregon funnels more money into beleaguered public defender system
Oregon lawmakers have approved $10 million more to shore up the legal defense of criminal defendants, many of whose cases are being dismissed because of a shortage of lawyers to represent them. The Emergency Board, which meets between sessions of the full Legislature, voted for the money Friday. It will...
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
Illinois among most expensive states to run Christmas lights
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are paying more to run their Christmas lights this year than residents of other Midwest states, a new study reveals. The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year in Illinois from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
Indiana beats November state revenue target as new forecast looms
Hoosier lawmakers heading into the quarterly State Budget Committee meeting Thursday should be in an upbeat mood as Indiana tax revenue once again exceeded expectations in November. But those smiles might quickly turn to frowns if the outlook for the next 30 months includes revenue reductions tied to a potential...
Texas bans TikTok on government devices
TEXARKANA, Texas – Following other GOP-led states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok from government-issued devices, citing cybersecurity risks from China. Abbott banned TikTok on Wednesday from state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the Chinese government with an additional concern of surveillance of U.S. citizens.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Nebraska family gives back by donating land to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
As Kody Wohlers walked the hill with Scott and Sandra Wendel, he pointed out a compass plant, a wild rose and little bluestem. The vegetation was flourishing on the rich wind-swept land Scott Wendel used to ride every day on horseback as a boy. He once helped care for the 1,000 head of cattle on the family farm in Woodbury County, south of Sioux City, Iowa.
New support claimed for ending Nebraska Legislature's secret leadership votes
Proponents of an effort to end secret ballot voting in the Nebraska Legislature say they have enough votes to pass a rule change in the upcoming session. But even if they do, there’s no guarantee that the effort will succeed under the current structure of the Legislature. Secret ballots...
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
Severe weather possible on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Louisiana is in the Enhanced area. Most of the rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk. All modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur. The storm system responsible for...
Longtime Iowa caucus advocate: Vote to oust state ‘brutal’
Scott Brennan has advocated to keep Iowa’s caucuses first in the nation for a decade. The efforts came even though — as Brennan puts it — former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’ “hatred for caucuses was without bounds.”. But after the 2020 Iowa Democratic...
