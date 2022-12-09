Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse at the Latah County Fair and Events Center
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse takes place at the Latah County Fair and Events Center today from 5 pm to 8 pm. Instead of buying people gifts, shoppers at the Market can choose gift cards from local nonprofits and fulfill the needs of local nonprofits/charities.
pullmanradio.com
Community Band Of The Palouse Christmas Concert Tuesday Night
The Community Band of the Palouse will play its Christmas concert Tuesday night. The concert starts at 7:00 in the Gladish in Pullman. A.J. Miller will be the guest artist. Admission is free. The band will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
pullmanradio.com
Light up the Season Results
The City of Moscow announced the 2022 Most DeLIGHTful Downtown Storefront title is bestowed to Moscow Axe Throwing Company who partnered with Palouse Tax Services on their storefront décor. Out of the 374 valid votes received, Moscow Axe Throwing captured 33% of votes. They were followed by Café Artista...
pullmanradio.com
Bishop Boulevard In Pullman Set To Be Repaved Next Year
Bishop Boulevard in Pullman is scheduled to be repaved next summer. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board has awarded the City of Pullman at nearly 550,000 dollar grant to help pay for the work. The project will repave a mile of Bishop from Fairmount Drive to Main Street. The project is expected to cost about 700,000 dollars. The City of Pullman will fund the remaining dollars needed for the project.
Post Register
A coho first on the Clearwater
Jerry Smith and his girlfriend, Kim Parsells, were targeting coho salmon during a fishing trip to the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Ahsahka last month. But that was only a means to an end. Their real aim was to see if one of them could land a small piece of Idaho fishing history. They succeeded.
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to begin Downtown Business District Concrete Cutting project
The city of Moscow will start the concrete cutting project in the downtown business district this Monday. Work is expected to be complete within the course of the week. Start date for this project is contingent on the weather and may extend due to inclement weather. Some noise, dust, and...
KREM
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
pullmanradio.com
Investigators Going Through Tips Regarding Vehicle Seen In The Area When Four UI Students Murdered
Investigators spent many hours over the weekend going through tips regarding a vehicle that was seen in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police issued an update Monday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The students were found stabbed to death in an apartment near campus on November 13th.
Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders
It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
‘We’re sending him our prayers’: Dickert sends thoughts, prayers to Leach family
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU Football coach Jake Dickert sent his thoughts and prayers to former WSU coach Mike Leach, who is in the hospital following a personal health issue he suffered at his home. “I know Coach Leach means a lot to a lot of people in this building and a lot of Cougs everywhere,” Dickert said. “Right now, with...
koze.com
Local Couple Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Walmart; Merchandise Worth More Than $1,800
CLARKSTON, WA – A couple who allegedly attempted to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart over the past week was booked into the Asotin County Jail Saturday night on theft charges and outstanding warrants. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, 46-year-old Derek Bonnalie was booked on charges of 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, while 41-year-old Brook Hendershott was charged with 3rd-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances, Aid/Abet, and 2nd-Degree Attempted Theft, Aid/Abet.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police chief appears ‘overwhelmed’: Retired detective
(NewsNation) — The University of Idaho killer is still on the loose after 26 days, and confusion continues to grow over what really happened. The door to the home where the students were killed was reportedly wide open after the attack, a neighbor recently told a reporter. The neighbor reportedly told police, but Moscow Police Chief James Fry was unaware in an interview with the DailyMail.
Idaho student murders: All the clues, evidence, and unanswered questions one month after vicious killings
The case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students is marked by several missing details, including a suspect and a weapon.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Provide Homicide Update
Investigators have been monitoring online activity related the murder of four University of Idaho students and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties. As previously reported, detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s)...
