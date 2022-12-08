Bishop Boulevard in Pullman is scheduled to be repaved next summer. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board has awarded the City of Pullman at nearly 550,000 dollar grant to help pay for the work. The project will repave a mile of Bishop from Fairmount Drive to Main Street. The project is expected to cost about 700,000 dollars. The City of Pullman will fund the remaining dollars needed for the project.

