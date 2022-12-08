ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Bishop Boulevard In Pullman Set To Be Repaved Next Year

Bishop Boulevard in Pullman is scheduled to be repaved next summer. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board has awarded the City of Pullman at nearly 550,000 dollar grant to help pay for the work. The project will repave a mile of Bishop from Fairmount Drive to Main Street. The project is expected to cost about 700,000 dollars. The City of Pullman will fund the remaining dollars needed for the project.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Light up the Season Results

The City of Moscow announced the 2022 Most DeLIGHTful Downtown Storefront title is bestowed to Moscow Axe Throwing Company who partnered with Palouse Tax Services on their storefront décor. Out of the 374 valid votes received, Moscow Axe Throwing captured 33% of votes. They were followed by Café Artista...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Investigators Going Through Tips Regarding Vehicle Seen In The Area When Four UI Students Murdered

Investigators spent many hours over the weekend going through tips regarding a vehicle that was seen in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police issued an update Monday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The students were found stabbed to death in an apartment near campus on November 13th.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Community Band Of The Palouse Christmas Concert Tuesday Night

The Community Band of the Palouse will play its Christmas concert Tuesday night. The concert starts at 7:00 in the Gladish in Pullman. A.J. Miller will be the guest artist. Admission is free. The band will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
PULLMAN, WA

