pullmanradio.com
Bishop Boulevard In Pullman Set To Be Repaved Next Year
Bishop Boulevard in Pullman is scheduled to be repaved next summer. The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board has awarded the City of Pullman at nearly 550,000 dollar grant to help pay for the work. The project will repave a mile of Bishop from Fairmount Drive to Main Street. The project is expected to cost about 700,000 dollars. The City of Pullman will fund the remaining dollars needed for the project.
pullmanradio.com
Light up the Season Results
The City of Moscow announced the 2022 Most DeLIGHTful Downtown Storefront title is bestowed to Moscow Axe Throwing Company who partnered with Palouse Tax Services on their storefront décor. Out of the 374 valid votes received, Moscow Axe Throwing captured 33% of votes. They were followed by Café Artista...
pullmanradio.com
Investigators Going Through Tips Regarding Vehicle Seen In The Area When Four UI Students Murdered
Investigators spent many hours over the weekend going through tips regarding a vehicle that was seen in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police issued an update Monday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The students were found stabbed to death in an apartment near campus on November 13th.
pullmanradio.com
Community Band Of The Palouse Christmas Concert Tuesday Night
The Community Band of the Palouse will play its Christmas concert Tuesday night. The concert starts at 7:00 in the Gladish in Pullman. A.J. Miller will be the guest artist. Admission is free. The band will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
pullmanradio.com
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse at the Latah County Fair and Events Center
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse takes place at the Latah County Fair and Events Center today from 5 pm to 8 pm. Instead of buying people gifts, shoppers at the Market can choose gift cards from local nonprofits and fulfill the needs of local nonprofits/charities.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Woman Found Living With Dead Animals In Her Shared Pullman Apartment Sentenced For Animal Cruelty
The 20 year old woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside the Pullman apartment she shared with her boyfriend has been sentenced. Sydney Weston received a Special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative during a hearing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Persons Of Interest From Grocery Outlet Theft
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest from a recent theft from Grocery Outlet. Anyone with information about the man and woman are asked to contact the Pullman PD.
