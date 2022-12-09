Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Religious Fundamentalism Can Inspire Hatred
Intermixed with much of the worst of human history are religious motivations. The dynamics of fundamentalist groups provide the "perfect storm" for making prejudice and violence more likely. Religions can instead draw deeply from their sacred texts and traditions to encourage humility, compassion, and justice. "Human beings never do evil...
psychologytoday.com
Religious and Spiritual Americans Help Heal a Divided Nation
One-third of Americans over 18 feel politically alienated. A subset is doing something about it. Those who are spiritual or religious are more likely to have taken steps to reach out to people across the political divide. This concurs with other surveys that show greater participation in civic and charitable...
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson's Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
A gay man helped craft and disseminate the "horrendous demonization against his own community," Michelangelo Signorile reported.
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash
A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
Opinion: Religious Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States
As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community
It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.
They tell Black men to talk, act and do right — then get behind Herschel Walker. Sounds about white | Opinion
Leonard Pitts Jr.: As the GOP embraced a deeply flawed Walker, hypocrisy voted Republican. Again.
Opinion: I Won’t Endure the Company of Family Members Who Disagree With Me Politically
Reasonable people understand that there have to be basic limitations on certain concepts. For example, I believe in freedom of speech. However, I don’t believe that freedom extends to people threatening my family with violence.
Opinion: American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile and More Tolerant
Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Opinion: “Traditional Values” Is Just Coded Language for Hatred
The Supreme Court is currently debating whether businesses should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. I saw a news report on this case recently and the business owner said she had “traditional values” that came from “deeply held personal beliefs.”
Opinion: Religion Shouldn't Stand for Homophobia
I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
Opinion: Are perceived ‘threats to democracy’ real or imagined?
Some people have said that certain aspects of the constitution should be reconsidered. Read more here.
Opinion: Supporting an Insurrectionist for President Is Disrespectful to Our Country
A few years ago, a lot of people were beside themselves when a football player elected to kneel respectfully during the national anthem. Some claimed this showed “disrespect to the military” even though a retired Green Beret told him to kneel.
verywellmind.com
What Is Objective Morality?
Objective morality is the idea that right and wrong exist factually, without any importance of opinion. It's the concept that some actions and beliefs are imperatively good or inherently bad, and that the goodness or badness of those things holds true no matter who you are or what else you believe in.
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More Responses to Objections + Conclusion
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Comments / 0