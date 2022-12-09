ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why Religious Fundamentalism Can Inspire Hatred

Intermixed with much of the worst of human history are religious motivations. The dynamics of fundamentalist groups provide the "perfect storm" for making prejudice and violence more likely. Religions can instead draw deeply from their sacred texts and traditions to encourage humility, compassion, and justice. "Human beings never do evil...
psychologytoday.com

Religious and Spiritual Americans Help Heal a Divided Nation

One-third of Americans over 18 feel politically alienated. A subset is doing something about it. Those who are spiritual or religious are more likely to have taken steps to reach out to people across the political divide. This concurs with other surveys that show greater participation in civic and charitable...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Independent

Pennsylvania college event for people ‘tired of cis white men’ cancelled following backlash

A student art workshop advertised for those who feel "tired of white cis men" has been cancelled after a conservative backlash. Flyers posted last week around Gettysburg College, a private university near the historic Civil War battledfield in southern Pennsylvania, had invited students to express their feelings about America's dominant identity group through painting and writing as part of one student's final year project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Walter Rhein

Opinion: American Christians Need to Be Less Hostile and More Tolerant

Yesterday I received a private message from a Lutheran pastor who thanked me for my articles. “It’s about time somebody called out the false Christians who do not follow Biblical Christianity.” I am encouraged when I receive messages like this because I know there is a silent majority that thinks the same way as I do.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Religion Shouldn't Stand for Homophobia

I’m always stunned by the number of people who spew hatred in our society that’s based on their religion. Homosexuality is often a target of attack. The simple truth of the United States of America is that homosexuality is not a crime. However, when people say “god, country, family” they always make an effort to put god first. That’s concerning.
verywellmind.com

What Is Objective Morality?

Objective morality is the idea that right and wrong exist factually, without any importance of opinion. It's the concept that some actions and beliefs are imperatively good or inherently bad, and that the goodness or badness of those things holds true no matter who you are or what else you believe in.
Reason.com

Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More Responses to Objections + Conclusion

I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some responses to possible objections to my general thesis (see the Introduction for a quick summary), though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:

Comments / 0

Community Policy