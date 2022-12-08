Mariah Carey to Stream New Christmas Special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ on CBS, Paramount+

Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
Inside Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans With Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
No one loves Christmas like Mariah Carey and she does it big every year alongside her twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
Watch Mariah Carey Avoid A 'Dress Malfunction' By Breaking Into Song
“It was very, very close to being a full-on scandal, but we made it work," the pop diva joked after averting an onstage wardrobe crisis.
WFAA
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
'The Voice' Top 8—Eliminated Singer Says Show Was 'Emotionally Draining'
Two more contestants have been eliminated from "The Voice" ahead of the semi-finals, leaving just eight acts left.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears Lime Green Houndstooth Coat to Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben
Jennifer Lopez looked so festive while Christmas tree shopping with her blended family. The Marry Me star and husband Ben Affleck took their kids to pick out the perfect spruce in Los Angeles over the weekend. For the outing, Lopez wore a long tweed houndstooth trench coat by Chanel in...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
In Style
Archie and His Adorable American Accent Made an Appearance in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children — Archie Harrison, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana — made the cutest cameos in their parents' Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. In episode two of the six-part docuseries, Harry and Archie share a sweet father-son moment on a balcony overlooking a...
The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
Bustle
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti’s Sweetest Photos: See Baby Album
Making memories with Malti! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have given glimpses at life with their daughter since her arrival. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Malti's birth via Instagram in January 2022. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the pair wrote in a […]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Sweet Photos to Celebrate Daughter's 21st Birthday
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter is officially all grown up!. The country star and father-of-three shared a sweet message to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in honor of his daughter Audrey's 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned the post dedicated to Audrey, the youngest of his three...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Pose by Massive Christmas Tree in Sweet Instagram Throwback
Kelly Ripa is celebrating the holidays with a festive throwback pic with her husband, Mark Consuelos. And if we didn't know better, we'd say our Christmas card came early this year. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a sweet throwback post on her Instagram page, where she and...
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch
Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
Sevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “The Christmas Song” Video
R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is the latest artist to drop a holiday-spirited song just in time for Christmas. As an early gift to her fans, Sevyn has released her special version of “The Christmas Song” on Friday (Dec. 9). The Eric Hudson-produced track shows the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s vocal range as she delivers an effortless croon with Lonny Bereal on the grand piano. More from VIBE.comSevyn Streeter Says She's Officially In "Album Mode"Mariah Carey Inviting Fans To NYC Penthouse For "Ultimate Holiday Experience"Mariah Carey "Queen of Christmas" Trademark Filing Denied Paired with a Mike Ho-directed visual, Sevyn wears a beautiful white gown...
Every Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lili in ‘Harry and Meghan’ Documentary
Inside their world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered fans never-before-seen glimpses of their children throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, and the duke, 38, pulled back the curtain on their lives — both before and after their royal exit — in the eye-opening documentary, which dropped its first three […]
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
