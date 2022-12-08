Texas court dismisses case against doctor who violated state’s abortion ban

Read full article on original website
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
She Wanted an Abortion. A Judge Said She Wasn’t Mature Enough to Decide.
As abortion access dwindles, America’s “parental-involvement” laws place further restrictions on teenagers — who may need to ask judges for permission to end their pregnancies.
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age.
Some Republicans say the midterms were a mandate for further abortion restrictions
Many GOP lawmakers who sailed to victory in states with anti-abortion laws are planning to use their expanded power.
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
Kristen Petranek has a history of miscarriages – and she has diabetes, which makes pregnancy risky. She fears that if something goes wrong, her state's law may inhibit doctors from helping her.
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban on Religious Freedom Grounds
(Reuters) - A second Indiana judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing its law banning most abortions after Jewish, Muslim and other non-Christian women challenged it in a lawsuit. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch issued a preliminary injunction against the Republican-backed law, which prohibits abortions with limited...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee abortion law, remove ‘affirmative defense’ clause
Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) plans to file a bill that aims to eliminate an "affirmative defense" clause from Tennessee's abortion law and also add exceptions regarding cases of rape and incest.
Indiana judge won't block probe over 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general can keep investigating an Indianapolis doctor who spoke publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from neighboring Ohio, a judge ruled Friday. An attempt to block a probe by Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office was rejected by Marion County Judge Heather Welch. She also ruled Friday in a separate lawsuit that Indiana’s abortion ban adopted in August violates the state’s religious freedom law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence in 2015. The Indiana abortion ban, however, has been on hold since mid-September as courts consider a challenge from abortion clinic operators...
Lawmakers look to 'clarify abortion law
Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. The near-total ban was triggered into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Currently, there's growing support to make a change to Tennessee's law and add exceptions. Lawmakers look to ‘clarify abortion law.
Awaiting Kentucky Supreme Court’s abortion ruling with ‘anxiousness’ and uncertainty
A Kentuckian seeking an abortion now must travel to another state for it, with Illinois being the nearest where the procedure is accessible with few or no restrictions. Virginia has some access as well, though less than Illinois. This is true despite the defeat of the anti-abortion Amendment 2, which...
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court
A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Fears for rights under conservative-leaning Supreme Court
Comments by conservative justices after an anti-discrimination case on Monday worry some legal experts. Abortion rights, affirmative action and same-sex marriage protections all have faced, or are likely to, face significant challenges in a conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. It started with Dobbs v. Jackson in late June, which overturned the...
Reality after Roe v. Wade
December 9, 2022 Tory Ratajczak Abortion, Cedar Shoals, Roe v. Wade. The Roe v. Wade court case was filed by “Jane Roe” against Texas District attorney Henry Wade when she wanted an illegal abortion in Texas in 1973, but this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the case which could drastically change the lives of all women in the U.S.
