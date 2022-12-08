Whitman County home prices ticked up slightly last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its November housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 315,000 dollars. That’s up about 10,000 dollars from October and over 30,000 dollars less than a year ago. Homes were on the market locally in Washington for an average of 52 days. That’s the highest average amount of days for a Whitman County home on the market this year crushing the old record high of 34 days set in October. Housing activity remained steady in November with nearly 80 homes on the market and 29 sales.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO