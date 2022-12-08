Read full article on original website
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse at the Latah County Fair and Events Center
Alternate Giving Market of the Palouse takes place at the Latah County Fair and Events Center today from 5 pm to 8 pm. Instead of buying people gifts, shoppers at the Market can choose gift cards from local nonprofits and fulfill the needs of local nonprofits/charities.
Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide
Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
Community Band Of The Palouse Christmas Concert Tuesday Night
The Community Band of the Palouse will play its Christmas concert Tuesday night. The concert starts at 7:00 in the Gladish in Pullman. A.J. Miller will be the guest artist. Admission is free. The band will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
Whitman County Home Prices Tick Up Slightly In November
Whitman County home prices ticked up slightly last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its November housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 315,000 dollars. That’s up about 10,000 dollars from October and over 30,000 dollars less than a year ago. Homes were on the market locally in Washington for an average of 52 days. That’s the highest average amount of days for a Whitman County home on the market this year crushing the old record high of 34 days set in October. Housing activity remained steady in November with nearly 80 homes on the market and 29 sales.
Moscow Kindergartner Wins Statewide Christmas Card Art Contest
A Moscow kindergartener won a statewide Christmas card art contest hosted by the Idaho Department of Education. Sawyer Thill’s artwork took first place among kindergartners around the state.
Investigators Going Through Tips Regarding Vehicle Seen In The Area When Four UI Students Murdered
Investigators spent many hours over the weekend going through tips regarding a vehicle that was seen in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police issued an update Monday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The students were found stabbed to death in an apartment near campus on November 13th.
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Persons Of Interest From Grocery Outlet Theft
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest from a recent theft from Grocery Outlet. Anyone with information about the man and woman are asked to contact the Pullman PD.
20 Year Old Woman Found Living With Dead Animals In Her Shared Pullman Apartment Sentenced For Animal Cruelty
The 20 year old woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside the Pullman apartment she shared with her boyfriend has been sentenced. Sydney Weston received a Special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative during a hearing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in...
