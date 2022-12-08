ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide

Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Community Band Of The Palouse Christmas Concert Tuesday Night

The Community Band of the Palouse will play its Christmas concert Tuesday night. The concert starts at 7:00 in the Gladish in Pullman. A.J. Miller will be the guest artist. Admission is free. The band will be collecting food donations for local food banks.
PULLMAN, WA
Whitman County Home Prices Tick Up Slightly In November

Whitman County home prices ticked up slightly last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has released its November housing market numbers. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 315,000 dollars. That’s up about 10,000 dollars from October and over 30,000 dollars less than a year ago. Homes were on the market locally in Washington for an average of 52 days. That’s the highest average amount of days for a Whitman County home on the market this year crushing the old record high of 34 days set in October. Housing activity remained steady in November with nearly 80 homes on the market and 29 sales.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Investigators Going Through Tips Regarding Vehicle Seen In The Area When Four UI Students Murdered

Investigators spent many hours over the weekend going through tips regarding a vehicle that was seen in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Moscow Police issued an update Monday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The students were found stabbed to death in an apartment near campus on November 13th.
MOSCOW, ID

