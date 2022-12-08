Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Garfield; Northern Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Garfield and Northern Valley Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RUSK AND NORTH CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES COUNTIES At 327 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Trawick, or 11 miles north of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Garrison around 345 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lawsonville and Appleby. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Waupaca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Waupaca WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Waupaca County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Berkshire WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary depending on location and elevation. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 30 inches. The highest amounts generally from Whitewood to Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the Four Corners area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly east of Highway 13. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An earlier coating of freezing drizzle has already made roadways slick.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lost River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 04:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lost River Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lost River Range including Borah Peak. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 15:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Walworth WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of one to three inches. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier National Park and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary depending on location and elevation. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Lyman, Sully by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 13:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Lyman; Sully WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Stevens, Swift by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Comments / 0