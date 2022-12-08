Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Waupaca WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Waupaca County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO