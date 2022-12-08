Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Department Of Justice To Hold National Safety Summit In Tulsa
The Department of Justice (DOJ) will hold a summit in Tulsa this week centered around public safety and violent crime reduction. Leaders with the DOJ said the summit will bring together experts from across the country to discuss strategies for addressing community public safety challenges. The three-day summit kicks off...
Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves New Redistricting Plan
The Tulsa Public School Board has approved a new redistricting plan. The board voted five to two on Monday to approve Plan N. The redistricting plan decides which school member represents their area. This plan eliminates all split precincts, moves four schools and all of Osage County would be in...
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
Construction Project To Close Intersection Near The University Of Tulsa
A construction project will close roads near the University of Tulsa this week. The intersection of North Harvard and East Admiral Court will close for waterline work. Crews are set to tie in a new six-inch water line to an existing 16-inch water mainline. Construction is set to begin on...
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
City Council meeting minutes reveal BA city leaders knew about toxic waste since 2017
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders have known about the radioactive site near Kenosha Street since 2017, according to minutes from a city council meeting. At the time site developers were working to get approval from the Broken Arrow City Council to rezone the property. The rezoning would allow anyone developing on the site could carefully do so around the radioactive area. Even back in 2017, no one knew where the waste came from.
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
EPA filling Broken Arrow radioactive site with clay
The EPA is investigating a former landfill in Broken Arrow for radioactive material. The site is near Kenosha and 219th near Tractor Supply.
Sapulpa Students Gain Access To New Educational Tools Thanks To New Grant
Students at Sapulpa Public schools will soon benefit from new educational tools thanks to grant money recently awarded to schools in the district. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
School Resource Officer Combats Hoax Threat In Stillwater School
While schools across Oklahoma dealt with hoax swatting calls last week, one school resource officer in Stillwater took matters into his own hands. Officer Jared Noles said he could tell something was off right off the bat at Stillwater Junior High School. "I didn't hear anything, noo yelling, no screaming...
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported. “We know we have...
Memorial For Oklahoman Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting On Friday
A memorial for the Oklahoma who died in the deadly Colorado night club shooting last month is being held this week. Daniel Davis Aston's Celebration of life will be this Friday, December 16th at 5 p.m. inside the All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
School Resource Officers Train To Respond To Active Shooters
A Stillwater school resource officer talked with News 9 about how he quickly learned that a call about an active shooter was a hoax. Stillwater Police said they received a call about an active shooter at Stillwater Junior High School Thursday morning, around the same time that other schools across Oklahoma were getting similar bogus calls.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'. Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday. The sheriff's office shared video...
