Citrus County Chronicle

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills.
