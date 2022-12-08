Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Potato Chip Cookies
Love chocolate chip cookies? Prepare to meet your new obsession. Sweet and salty, crunchy on the outside and chewy in the center, these potato chip cookies take everything we love about the classic chocolate chip cookie and crank up the volume—big time. Crushed potato chips play two key roles...
Epicurious
BA’s Best Tuna Casserole With Dill and Potato Chips
Full disclosure: This is not the easiest tuna noodle casserole recipe out there. And that’s because we nixed the canned soup in favor of a homemade take on cream of mushroom soup—we promise the minimal extra effort is worth it. There’s no canned tuna either. Instead, we call for jars of olive-oil-packed tuna, which ensures the fish stays moist and tender while the casserole is baked in the oven. Overcooked macaroni? That’s gone too in favor of perfectly cooked egg noodles. All in all, it’s a major upgrade.
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Cream cheese makes these crunchy cranberry cookies irresistible
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Maybe it was the recent record-breaking heat wave here in New York, but I just hadn't been feeling very...
Thrillist
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich
It’s midnight, and you're feeling... hungry. The only thing that will curb it is some seriously cheesy, crunchy, buttery goodness. But you’ve had a grilled cheese sandwich endless times. It’s good, but it’s not great. If you have DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips on hand, this time will be different. Use them to season the butter and crumble them into the sandwich for your new go-to late-night snack below.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
techaiapp.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies – Fit Foodie Finds
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
Food52
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Dairy Free Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo Sauce is an easy, practical, and delicious Italian sauce recipe that you can use especially in your paste recipes. The sauce, whose recipe and preparation I have shared below, has a difference, this sauce does not contain any animal ingredients. So we can think of it as a vegetarian sauce.
Devouring tasty noodles at new Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif
👋 Hey, it's your pal Monica. About 30 years ago, I lived in Uzbekistan for 15 months and fell in love with Uzbek food. So I was pretty excited to hear that Uighur/Uzbek restaurant Cafe Alif recently opened on Devon, and I hightailed it over to try the hearty winter-friendly food. The best bite(s): I'm a big fan of hand stretched lagman noodles that, here, come out delicious, springy and bathed in a rich beef stew ($21). Equally tasty is Cafe Alif's plov, a sticky pilaf studded with carrots, onions and more beef ($19.50). The accompanying tomato and onion salad offers a perfect foil. Plov at Cafe Alif in West Ridge. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosYes, but: The bland pelmeni and Turkish breakfast, which turns out to be Kraft-like singles of cheese and pickles, is a must miss.
The Best Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes
Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just want to mix up your dessert repertoire to make sure it is inclusive for all your guests, this collection of irresistible gluten-free cookies is sure to please. From classic sugar cookies to a crinkle cookie made with gluten-free pretzels, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to bake a batch of goodness!Gluten-Free Cacao Nib MeringuesMade with chocolate, cacao, and cocoa, these intensely flavored meringues have a delicate, crispy exterior with a soft, chewy, marshmallow-like interior. Plus, with only 5 ingredients and less than half an hour of active preparation, they come together...
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Cream Cheesecake with Oreo Cookies
This is a very simple cream cheesecake with Oreo cookies recipe. So rich, so creamy and really delicious. Plus the combination of a peanut butter frosting and Oreos is like heaven! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. Classic Graham Crackers Crust. For the filling:. 10 Oreos. 1/3 cup...
Comments / 0