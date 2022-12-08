A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO