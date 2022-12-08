ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations to apply for...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Ban on Religious Freedom Grounds

(Reuters) - A second Indiana judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing its law banning most abortions after Jewish, Muslim and other non-Christian women challenged it in a lawsuit. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch issued a preliminary injunction against the Republican-backed law, which prohibits abortions with limited...
INDIANA STATE
WATE

Lawmakers look to 'clarify abortion law

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. The near-total ban was triggered into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Currently, there's growing support to make a change to Tennessee's law and add exceptions. Lawmakers look to ‘clarify abortion law.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NPR

Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, researchers have been racing to understand the impacts of state abortion laws. Are there more babies being born? And if so, how many? How many people are crossing state lines for abortions? But the research may miss some of the very personal decisions people are making in states where abortion is now heavily restricted. NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin brings us the latest story in our series Days & Weeks, about the way abortion laws are affecting people's lives.

