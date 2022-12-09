Read full article on original website
Related
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTO: See the HUGE Addition to the ‘Moana’ Attraction at EPCOT
If you’ve been to EPCOT recently, you’ve probably noticed the temporary walls blocking off a rather large construction zone in the center of the park. EPCOT is going through a historic transformation that has brought new neighborhoods already and will include a new festival center and a brand new attraction — Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. We’ve been keeping up with the latest construction updates from Journey of Water, and now a HUGE part of the attraction has been installed — let’s check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Several Days in Disney World Next Week
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World, and there are ways to celebrate almost wherever you go. From Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom, there are many reasons why the parks get crowded this time of the year. The best thing to do is to have a plan and pack your patience. So, if you’re going to be in Disney World next week, let’s take a look at the park hours and park pass availability so you can plan accordingly!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
WDW News Today
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
disneyfoodblog.com
Top 10 Disney Dollar Tree Finds
Here at DFB, we like to consider ourselves experts on Disney merchandise!. We check for new merchandise in Disney World every day, and we do our fair share of online shopping for the latest collectibles, accessories, apparel, and more. But there’s one place that you may not think to look for Disney items…a store that you probably have close nearby!
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels in 2023
If you were thinking of visiting the Disneyland Resort, perhaps early next year might be the time for you. From January 9 through March 9, 2023, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% off select premium rooms at one of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Meet a RARE Princess in Magic Kingdom
One of the most fun things to do in Disney World is meet your favorite characters!. There are so many to meet, too! From meeting Mickey and Minnie in their 50th anniversary outfits to hanging out with Olaf to chatting with the princesses, character meet and greets are always so special. Speaking of princesses, though…ANOTHER Disney princess is now available to meet guests in Magic Kingdom!
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: New Reasons To Eat Your Way Around the Hotels
We couldn’t imagine a better time to visit Disney World hotels. Between the decorations and Christmas trees, the gingerbread displays, and new snacks, the holiday season is the perfect time to resort hop if you have time! But there’s a lot more going on at the hotels, too, so let’s see what kind of updates we have for you!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
Could a Popular EPCOT Attraction Finally Reopen Next Week?
EPCOT is decked out for the festive season right now, with Festival of the Holidays in full swing. Although there’s a lot to do in this park between the food booths, entertainment, Cookie Stroll, and more, there’s one attraction that’s been CLOSED for a long time now.
disneyfoodblog.com
Sign Up Now for La Cava del Tequila’s Exclusive Tasting Event in EPCOT!
Well, it snuck up on us, but the end of the year will be here SOON!. Some of you will be saying goodbye to 2022 in Disney World — we’ve already seen both Magic Kingdom AND EPCOT run out of Park Pass Reservations for December 31st. But if you happen to have that reservation for EPCOT, there’s a New Year’s Eve event you need to know about!
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneyfoodblog.com
One Disney World Hotel Is Going All Out for the Holidays!
EPCOT’s got the Festival of the Holidays going on, Magic Kingdom has Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and there are tons of decorations to see everywhere. If you’ll be in Disney this holiday season and are staying at Disney’s Swan & Dolphin Resorts, there are LOTS of holiday offerings you need to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com
8 Amazon Deals to Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Do you still need to finish up your holiday shopping?. The good news is it’s still not too late! You have time to get those online orders in and...
Comments / 0