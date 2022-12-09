ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket

When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTO: See the HUGE Addition to the ‘Moana’ Attraction at EPCOT

If you’ve been to EPCOT recently, you’ve probably noticed the temporary walls blocking off a rather large construction zone in the center of the park. EPCOT is going through a historic transformation that has brought new neighborhoods already and will include a new festival center and a brand new attraction — Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. We’ve been keeping up with the latest construction updates from Journey of Water, and now a HUGE part of the attraction has been installed — let’s check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Several Days in Disney World Next Week

The holidays are in full swing in Disney World, and there are ways to celebrate almost wherever you go. From Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom, there are many reasons why the parks get crowded this time of the year. The best thing to do is to have a plan and pack your patience. So, if you’re going to be in Disney World next week, let’s take a look at the park hours and park pass availability so you can plan accordingly!
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland

Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com

Top 10 Disney Dollar Tree Finds

Here at DFB, we like to consider ourselves experts on Disney merchandise!. We check for new merchandise in Disney World every day, and we do our fair share of online shopping for the latest collectibles, accessories, apparel, and more. But there’s one place that you may not think to look for Disney items…a store that you probably have close nearby!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Where to Meet a RARE Princess in Magic Kingdom

One of the most fun things to do in Disney World is meet your favorite characters!. There are so many to meet, too! From meeting Mickey and Minnie in their 50th anniversary outfits to hanging out with Olaf to chatting with the princesses, character meet and greets are always so special. Speaking of princesses, though…ANOTHER Disney princess is now available to meet guests in Magic Kingdom!
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: New Reasons To Eat Your Way Around the Hotels

We couldn’t imagine a better time to visit Disney World hotels. Between the decorations and Christmas trees, the gingerbread displays, and new snacks, the holiday season is the perfect time to resort hop if you have time! But there’s a lot more going on at the hotels, too, so let’s see what kind of updates we have for you!
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

Could a Popular EPCOT Attraction Finally Reopen Next Week?

EPCOT is decked out for the festive season right now, with Festival of the Holidays in full swing. Although there’s a lot to do in this park between the food booths, entertainment, Cookie Stroll, and more, there’s one attraction that’s been CLOSED for a long time now.
disneyfoodblog.com

Sign Up Now for La Cava del Tequila’s Exclusive Tasting Event in EPCOT!

Well, it snuck up on us, but the end of the year will be here SOON!. Some of you will be saying goodbye to 2022 in Disney World — we’ve already seen both Magic Kingdom AND EPCOT run out of Park Pass Reservations for December 31st. But if you happen to have that reservation for EPCOT, there’s a New Year’s Eve event you need to know about!
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneyfoodblog.com

One Disney World Hotel Is Going All Out for the Holidays!

EPCOT’s got the Festival of the Holidays going on, Magic Kingdom has Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and there are tons of decorations to see everywhere. If you’ll be in Disney this holiday season and are staying at Disney’s Swan & Dolphin Resorts, there are LOTS of holiday offerings you need to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com

8 Amazon Deals to Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Do you still need to finish up your holiday shopping?. The good news is it’s still not too late! You have time to get those online orders in and...

