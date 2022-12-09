Read full article on original website
Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player,...
In Focus 12/12/22: Cody Dressler, Traci Brimhall
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with KSU Vet Med – Clinical Assistant Professor Shelter Medicine Dr. Cody Dressler. We also spoke with K-State Creative Writing professor and current Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall.
RCPD Report 12/12/2022
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry Roads on December 9, 2022, around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center had been traveling east on Welsh Rd. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Florida when Webb did not see that Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass Harris. Harris turned left and Webb hit the rear of Harris spinning him 180 degrees and coming to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Rd. Webb came to a rest parallel of Welsh Rd. on the south shoulder. Harris and two passengers of his vehicle, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Mississippi and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Florida were all transported to Via Christi for minor injuries. Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.
Law Board approves contract with new RCPD Director
Riley County Law Board members have unanimously approved a contract for incoming Riley County Police Department Director Brian Peete. The decision came during a special meeting of the board Monday. Salary details and contract length weren’t immediately available, though KMAN has filed an open records request seeking that information. Peete’s contract begins with RCPD on Dec. 30.
USD 475 to commit $15 million in hopes of landing federal grant for early childhood center
USD 475 school board members are moving forward with an application for a federal defense community infrastructure program (DCIP) grant to help fund a future early childhood education center proposed on the site of the former Junction City High School. Results likely won’t be known until August. Board members Thursday...
Salina man jailed on past Riley County warrants
A Salina man with past criminal charges in Riley County was jailed over the weekend on several outstanding warrants. According to RCPD, 28-year-old Aaron Noonan was arrested Friday on a warrant for probation violation, stemming from his arrest for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The charge comes from a November 2019 incident where Noonan allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 400 block of Fremont Street.
Junction City man jailed after police pursuit, fiery crash
A police pursuit in Geary County ended in a fiery crash, with no serious injuries reported. The Kansas Highway Patrol says shortly after noon Sunday, officers were pursuing an eastbound Toyota Avalon on K-244. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand curve, crossed the centerline and struck a guard rail, overturning in the north ditch. It then caught fire.
Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project
Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
