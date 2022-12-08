HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]

