Milford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County

Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

