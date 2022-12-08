Read full article on original website
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County
Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
Bristol Press
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
NYPD arrests boyfriend of 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Harlem
Police have arrested the boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed her to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday.
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
Bronx man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of bystander at Father's Day BBQ
A Bronx man was sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a Father’s Day barbecue more than two decades ago, officials said Monday.
State Police: Kolbe Cathedral High School bus crash on I-84 sends dozens of students to hospital
The crash happened Monday on I-84 West around 1:20 p.m.
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
The DA says the crimes happened mostly in the Mastic, Shirley, Bellport and Riverhead areas.
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
