New York City, NY

NY1

City comptroller talks NYCHA, capital projects, job creation

The office of city Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that a new committee of public housing residents will help create a "resident-powered audit" of the city's Housing Authority next year. The goal of the audit is for NYCHA residents to help guide the comptroller's oversight of the agency. "If residents...
New York Post

NYCHA woes jeopardizes repair agreement

It’s not just the MTA struggling to recover from the pandemic’s impact: The New York City Housing Authority may have taken an even harder hit — and it was in a deeper hole to start with. Just as the transit agency suffered huge losses from lower ridership, NYCHA lost a ton of rental income, thanks to the rent moratorium. Rents fund a full third of the agency’s operating budget, but arrears have reached a staggering $443 million — up from $100 million in March 2020. That recently forced top managers to warn their federal overseers that they’re unlikely to meet the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

To combat illegal short-term rentals, NYC tries a new registration system for hosts. Here's how it works

Last month, two New York City renters checked out two different apartments at an apartment building managed by DSA Property Group. Their applications were “rock solid,” says Arik Lifshitz, CEO of DSA Property Group. Both had good credit and money in the bank. They signed leases, but instead of moving in, the renters quickly listed both apartments on Airbnb, something the building does not permit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway crime

It was in late October that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence in the subways. Barely seven weeks later, the NYPD says the move has already begun to turn things around. “The last five weeks in the subway system, the transit bureau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism

The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Bronx residents looking forward to new Metro-North stations

Aaron Korinblum has lived in Co-Op City for more than 50 years. He says the new Metro-North stations coming to the Bronx will be very helpful. “It’s going to make people’s lives a lot easier for everybody getting up to Westchester and into the city. Dealing with the express bus and the traffic — it’s crazy. And with crime on the subways, it will be safer,” Korinblum said.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Mayor requests changes to criminal background check bill

With Mayor Eric Adams expressing support, a ban on criminal background checks of rental applicants seemed on a fast track to pass the City Council. But this week his administration pushed for carve-outs in the measure. During a press conference Thursday, Adams reiterated his support for the bill’s concept but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions

More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

