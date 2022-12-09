They call it “mum guilt” – the feeling that comes with constantly having to tell your children to turn off the lights, turn off the heating and that, no, they can’t have any treats.Charlene Richardson, a mother of two, said she was constantly watching her electricity and switching off items at the plugs. “We have gone back to survival of the fittest,” she said. “It makes you wonder - are we actually going to be living through apocalyptic times where people who have electricity are going to be higher up in society?Charlene was speaking to The Independent at Loughborough...

13 DAYS AGO