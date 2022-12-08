Read full article on original website
Related
petnewsdaily.com
Can Guinea Pigs Eat Watermelon? (All the Information)
Watermelon is a delicious, juicy fruit that the guinea pig can use in many ways. The fruit makes for a surprisingly healthy and nutritious part of your guinea pig’s diet. Read on to get more information about the benefits of watermelon to your guinea pig. Can Guinea Pigs Eat...
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Toys for Guinea Pigs (December 2022 Reviews)
Toys for a guinea pig may seem a bit frivolous or like a “nice to have” next to things like bedding. a cage, or even shampoo, but they’re surprisingly important for the overall well-being of your guinea. Toys are often how your guinea pig gets exercise and...
petnewsdaily.com
Guinea Pig Poop: What Guinea Owners Need to Know
Guinea pigs are popular pets, and they can bring a lot of joy to their owners. But, one thing that many owners are curious about is what guinea pigs’ poop should look like. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of guinea pig poo, such as its shape, color, consistency, and more. We’ll also go over some tips to help your guinea pig poop regularly and look out for signs of health problems. So, if you have questions about guinea pig poop, read on to learn more!
petnewsdaily.com
Sheltie Guinea Pigs (aka Silkie): Personality, Cost & More
Whether looking for a new pet or a pet lover, you will be happy to know that sheltie guinea pigs are extremely friendly and can make excellent pets. However, they are also very calm and gentle animals and require regular care, which we will discuss below. Introducing the Sheltie Guinea...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
petnewsdaily.com
Do Guinea Pigs Sleep? (All The Info)
Guinea pigs are adorable, but did you know that they can be a little misunderstood?. For example, many people don’t realize that guinea pigs sleep. In fact, it’s pretty common for them to take regular naps throughout the day and night. Let’s dive into how sleeping works for...
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Guacamole?
Avocado has become a staple in many human diets, mine included! And who doesn’t like guacamole?. In this article, we’ll talk about if dogs can eat guacamole, what to do if your dog eats guacamole, and more. Is Avocado Toxic for Dogs?. Avocado contains persin, which is toxic...
petnewsdaily.com
Can Bearded Dragons Eat Parsley? (All the Info)
You might worry that since garlic or onion prove poisonous to a bearded dragon the spice parsley would, too. Instead, it affords your reptile important nutrients although it doesn’t top the list of items your pet likes to eat. Can bearded dragons eat parsley?. Yes, your bearded dragon can...
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
pethelpful.com
What Sauce Can I Add to Dog Food? (7 Quick and Tasty Options)
I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Dry dog food, also known as "kibble," is an entirely suitable diet for dogs. Dry food is much more nutrient-balanced, more shelf-stable, and less prone to spoilage than canned, cooked, or raw food. If...
foodsafetynews.com
Lidl recalls Christmas Advent calendars because of risk of Salmonella
Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar because of potential Salmonella contamination. “This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
I ate lab-grown meat. Here's what 'cultivated' chicken made in a bioreactor looks and tastes like.
Good Meat served "cultivated" chicken in a three-course meal at the UN climate summit. CEO Josh Tetrick is promoting the meat as a climate solution.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?
Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
petnewsdaily.com
Himalayan Guinea Pigs: Personality, Cost & More
Whether you are considering buying a Himalayan guinea pig for your pet or are simply looking for a great breed of pig, you’ll want to learn all you can about these cute animals before bringing one home. So here are some significant facts about these animals to keep you...
foodsafetynews.com
More than 250 ill in UK E. coli outbreak linked to salad
More than 250 people are sick in an E. coli O157 outbreak in the United Kingdom that may have been caused by salad. There have been 259 confirmed cases in the UK with sample dates ranging from late August to the end of October, although most people fell ill in August and early September.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Rice Cakes?
Rice cakes come in a variety of flavors and are a popular, healthy snack for humans! However, they’re not quite as healthy for our dogs. In this article, we’ll discuss whether dogs can eat rice cakes, which kinds are safe, and which can be dangerous. What Rice Cakes...
ScienceBlog.com
Low nutritional quality found in vegetarian meat substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
Comments / 0