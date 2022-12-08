Guinea pigs are popular pets, and they can bring a lot of joy to their owners. But, one thing that many owners are curious about is what guinea pigs’ poop should look like. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of guinea pig poo, such as its shape, color, consistency, and more. We’ll also go over some tips to help your guinea pig poop regularly and look out for signs of health problems. So, if you have questions about guinea pig poop, read on to learn more!

21 HOURS AGO