Related
petnewsdaily.com
Can Guinea Pigs Eat Onions? (All the Information)
Guinea pigs are very popular pets that need healthy foods to grow strongly. However, many pet owners may try to give them foods like onions, mistakenly thinking that they may be good for them. After doing a lot of research on whether guinea pigs can eat onions (including talking with veterinarians), we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best to keep your pet away from this food.
petnewsdaily.com
Do Guinea Pigs Sleep? (All The Info)
Guinea pigs are adorable, but did you know that they can be a little misunderstood?. For example, many people don’t realize that guinea pigs sleep. In fact, it’s pretty common for them to take regular naps throughout the day and night. Let’s dive into how sleeping works for...
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Toys for Guinea Pigs (December 2022 Reviews)
Toys for a guinea pig may seem a bit frivolous or like a “nice to have” next to things like bedding. a cage, or even shampoo, but they’re surprisingly important for the overall well-being of your guinea. Toys are often how your guinea pig gets exercise and...
petnewsdaily.com
Guinea Pig Poop: What Guinea Owners Need to Know
Guinea pigs are popular pets, and they can bring a lot of joy to their owners. But, one thing that many owners are curious about is what guinea pigs’ poop should look like. In this article, we will discuss the various aspects of guinea pig poo, such as its shape, color, consistency, and more. We’ll also go over some tips to help your guinea pig poop regularly and look out for signs of health problems. So, if you have questions about guinea pig poop, read on to learn more!
petnewsdaily.com
Sheltie Guinea Pigs (aka Silkie): Personality, Cost & More
Whether looking for a new pet or a pet lover, you will be happy to know that sheltie guinea pigs are extremely friendly and can make excellent pets. However, they are also very calm and gentle animals and require regular care, which we will discuss below. Introducing the Sheltie Guinea...
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
pethelpful.com
What Sauce Can I Add to Dog Food? (7 Quick and Tasty Options)
I enjoy writing about experiences from my own life so that my tips may help others. Dry dog food, also known as "kibble," is an entirely suitable diet for dogs. Dry food is much more nutrient-balanced, more shelf-stable, and less prone to spoilage than canned, cooked, or raw food. If...
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
petnewsdaily.com
Can Bearded Dragons Eat Parsley? (All the Info)
You might worry that since garlic or onion prove poisonous to a bearded dragon the spice parsley would, too. Instead, it affords your reptile important nutrients although it doesn’t top the list of items your pet likes to eat. Can bearded dragons eat parsley?. Yes, your bearded dragon can...
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?
Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
petnewsdaily.com
Himalayan Guinea Pigs: Personality, Cost & More
Whether you are considering buying a Himalayan guinea pig for your pet or are simply looking for a great breed of pig, you’ll want to learn all you can about these cute animals before bringing one home. So here are some significant facts about these animals to keep you...
petnewsdaily.com
How long do bearded dragons live? (All the Info)
Bearded dragons are some of the most popular lizards in the pet trade. They’re also one of the longest-lived, with some living 10 – 15 years or more. This is due to their hardy nature, which allows them to thrive in captivity and resist many diseases and parasites that plague other species of lizards.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Dogs Eat Raw Eggs? Benefits & Safety of Raw Eggs for dogs
How does your dog like his eggs? Scrambled eggs? Over-easy? Chances are he’s not picky about how his eggs are cooked, but what about raw? Are eggs good for dogs, too? Can dogs eat raw eggs?. Are Raw Eggs Good For Dogs?. Though most of us are guilty of...
Christmas pudding flavoured crisps, Boxing Day curry peanuts: why is festive food so digusting?
In an age that celebrates global free trade there are still times when we can be grateful that not everything is available everywhere. One of those times is now, Christmas of 2022. Because it means that try as I might – which, to be fair, is not very hard – I’ve been unable to taste for myself the extraordinary cultural artefact that is Christmas pudding flavoured Spam. Or to use its correct name, SPAM® Figgy Pudding, “with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg combined with fig and orange flavours”, and I assume, humping wafts of desperation. Apparently “you’ll taste true holiday comfort that will have you carolling all season long”. Are you absolutely sure about that?
vinlove.net
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
A warning about Trader Joe's Turkey & Cranberry Recipe Cat Treats
We would like to warn cat owners to not buy, or if they have bought these cat treats from Trader Joe's, to please throw them out or return them. These treats are not safe for your pets. The other day we bought the Trader Joe's Turkey & Cranberry Recipe Cat Treats. Upon bringing them home we read the package for the treats and found in the ingredients two alarming ingredients that should never be in products consumed by a cat or dog; garlic and paprika.
Britain 'sleepwalking' into food supply crisis: Farmers warn tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as well as eggs will start vanishing from supermarket shelves amid soaring production costs
Britons could soon face shortages of tomatoes, cucumbers and pears as farmers warn that the UK is 'sleepwalking' into a food supply crisis amid soaring fuel, fertiliser and feed costs. Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the National Farmers Union (NFU) said the Government needed to step in to...
natureworldnews.com
Genetically Modified Purple Tomatoes Available Commercially can Fight Cancer, Diabetes, Dementia
Purple tomatoes that have undergone genetic modification are now offered for sale. According to a study, this novel variety of tomato can combat diabetes, cancer, and dementia. Numerous new genetically modified foods, such as corn, cotton, potatoes, and pink pineapple, have been developed since 1994, when the first genetically modified...
