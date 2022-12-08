ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AdWeek

CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Returns for Season 2 in January

Chris Wallace will keep talking in 2023. The network announced Monday that Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will return for its second 10-week season on HBO Max Friday, January 6, 2023, with full interviews continuing to air Sundays at 7 p.m. on CNN, beginning, Jan. 8. During season one,...
AdWeek

CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate

CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
AdWeek

Newsy White House Correspondent Willie James Inman Joins CBS News

CBS News announced Monday that it has added Newsy White House correspondent Willie James Inman to its Washington bureau as a White House digital reporter. During Inman’s four-year stint at Newsy—Scripps’ national TV news outlet—he covered the Biden and Trump administrations and major stories including the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, the Trump 2020 campaign, and the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary.
WASHINGTON, DC
AdWeek

Week of Dec. 5 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Is No. 1 on U.S. TV, But Sheds Viewers From Previous Week

ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts saw an overall drop in viewership during the week of December 5. Top-ranked ABC World News Tonight with David Muir still held on to its No. 1 status in the evening news ratings race — meaning it has now defeated its competition from NBC and CBS 210 of the past 211 weeks in average total viewers—and 139 of the last 141 weeks among adults 25-54.

