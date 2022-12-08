SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Matera, maker of world-class instant payment and QR code technology for financial institutions, today announced its move into the U.S. with new headquarters in San Francisco. The expansion comes amid tremendous adoption of Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020 and used by 70% of Brazilians; Matera provides instant payment software for banks leveraging Pix in addition to core banking technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005121/en/ Matera is unveiling the future of payments with QR code payments to the U.S. market. (Photo: Business Wire)

