scott leachman
4d ago
so why does Soc Media allow people to use their platforms to ILLEGALLY INVADE America? Can't they censor that activity like they stop/censor Patriots??? Aiding and abetting is what their doing.
J.R. Parsons
3d ago
they are swarming in. this is a planned invasion. get ready folks, life is changing rapidly and we will suffer the consequences.
June Adkins
3d ago
o WOW my grief you can go on social media and being illegal over here and it shouldn't let them be on social media and not legal here
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette
Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver officials say clothes urgently needed for migrants that arrived last week
After an unexpected influx of migrants arrived in Denver last week, city officials and agencies are continuing efforts to shelter people and provide them with clothing. The City and County of Denver released an update on their efforts to shelter the migrants coming into the city this week. As of Saturday, they said:
22-year-old immigrant describes long, dangerous journey to Denver
The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed. On October 12, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans. It stated that Venezuelans who seek to enter the U.S. illegally will be...
‘Thousands sleeping on the streets’ of Matamoros, migrant advocates say
Migrant advocates say asylum seekers are amassing in Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, and are living homeless on the streets as they wait for Title 42 to be lifted.
