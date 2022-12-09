Bill filed to create rape, incest, medical emergency exception to Tennessee’s abortion ban

Tennessee’s state legislature will consider exceptions to the state’s total abortion ban during the upcoming session, as a bill filed Thursday would allow procedures performed on victims of rape and incest and in medical emergencies.

State law currently bans all abortions, with no exception, defining pregnancy as beginning at the moment of fertilization. The law took effect Aug. 25 , set into motion by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

House Bill 10 , filed Thursday by Chattanooga democrat Rep. Yousuf Hakeem, would permit licensed physicians to perform abortions for victims of rape and incest. Physicians performing the abortion would be required to verify the patient had reported the offense to law enforcement before the procedure.

It would also permit abortions in circumstances where the physician determines an abortion to be “necessary to protect the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.”

If approved by the legislature, the bill would take effect July 1, 2023, and apply only to procedures performed after that date.

Instead of a “life of the mother” exception to the abortion ban — which several state lawmakers advocating for the bill claimed was included when it passed in 2019 — there’s a legal defense for doctors who perform life-saving procedures. That defense may be used in court after a doctor has been arrested and charged with criminal abortion.

Hakeem’s bill would eliminate the legal defense and institute a true exception.

Doctors found to have performed any abortion are currently subject to criminal prosecution, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Pregnant women do not face criminal charges.

The legislative session will begin Tuesday, Jan. 10.