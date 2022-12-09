Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 42, Rochester 37
Barr-Reeve 30, N. Daviess 27
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Seymour 25
Benton Central 50, W. Lafayette 47
Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 17
Blue River 56, Knightstown 15
Cass 36, Peru 33
Castle 59, Evansville Mater Dei 47
Center Grove 54, Bloomington South 35
Clinton Prairie 56, Lafayette Jeff 32
Crawford Co. 67, Mitchell 47
Dubois 36, Tell City 32
E. Central 53, Columbus North 35
Eastern (Greene) 45, Bloomfield 34
Eastern (Pekin) 48, W. Washington 21
Evansville Memorial 50, Evansville Bosse 15
Forest Park 43, Heritage Hills 21
Fountain Central 38, N. Vermillion 28
Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 23
Hauser 55, S. Decatur 41
Henderson Co., Ky. 71, Evansville Central 42
Indpls Cathedral 50, Guerin Catholic 26
Indpls Scecina 62, Indpls Washington 33
Indpls Shortridge 49, Traders Point Christian 16
Kouts 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 25
Lakewood Park 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Lanesville 52, Borden 38
Lawrenceburg 51, Batesville 44
Linton 55, Clay City 20
Michigan City Marquette 36, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33
N. Newton 44, S. Newton 25
New Washington 56, Southwestern (Hanover) 46
Parke Heritage 72, Crawfordsville 41
Pendleton Hts. 58, Delta 38
Pioneer 58, N. White 52
Princeton 56, Boonville 53, OT
Providence 44, N. Harrison 24
Rensselaer 68, Delphi 30
Rock Creek Academy 48, Clarksville 36
Rossville 48, Sheridan 34
S. Adams 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 45, OT
S. Bend Career Academy 43, Granger Christian 33
S. Bend Washington 91, S. Bend Clay 4
S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Crothersville 21
S. Central (Union Mills) 59, Washington Twp. 43
S. Knox 56, Vincennes Rivet 39
S. Ripley 45, Madison Shawe 24
Scottsburg 48, New Albany 34
Seeger 59, Riverton Parke 34
Shakamak 53, Evansville Christian 51
Silver Creek 50, Floyd Central 41, OT
Southridge 37, Pike Central 14
Tecumseh 62, Perry Central 34
Tri-Central 47, Maconaquah 35
Trinity Lutheran 68, Christian Academy 29
Triton 41, Elkhart Christian 18
Twin Lakes 56, Lafayette Harrison 44
Wapahani 71, Winchester 66
Washington 59, N. Posey 53
White River Valley 62, Springs Valley 48
Wood Memorial 46, S. Spencer 36
Yorktown 41, Monroe Central 37, OT
Marion County Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Warren Central 63
Indpls N. Central 50, Indpls Roncalli 40
Lawrence Central 68, Southport 45
Lawrence North 54, Franklin Central 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
