Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs sweep home wrestling tri
Both girls wresting duals in St. Clair’s junior high gym Thursday were won by the home team by 30 or more points. The Lady Bulldogs swept visiting opponents West Plains, 48-14, and Eldon, 42-12, in the home varsity tri-meet.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs split with West Plains, Eldon
The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
Comments / 0