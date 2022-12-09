ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
PEORIA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. There was a lot of cheer to go around this weekend, with music, performances and singing to stir the heart and feed the spirit throughout the city. Above, The Newberry Consort presents A Mexican Christmas on Friday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Magaly Cordero, center, and...
EVANSTON, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1

Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
ILLINOIS STATE
evanstonroundtable.com

South Evanston lead pipe replacement project gets $1M from state

Evanston is set to receive $1 million from state of Illinois capital funds to assist the city in replacing lead service lines in south Evanston. “There is this issue with lead pipes that is all across the country,” said State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago. “But we certainly see it in communities of color. South Evanston is a community that has a number of Black and brown communities all across this area. So I sat down with Mayor [Daniel] Biss and Alderman Reid, and we talked about what we could do for this community and lead pipes was just the thing that consistently came up.”
EVANSTON, IL
wlip.com

Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS weighs safety updates, including metal detectors

Less than a year after administrators decided against it, Evanston Township High School is once again considering installing some type of weapons detection system, Superintendent Marcus Campbell said at a board meeting Monday night. Last week, at an all-staff meeting, Campbell and Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke about violence...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Lois & Company has been dressing Evanston women for 30 years

Lois Combs is the “Lois” of Lois & Company at 2014 Central St. in north Evanston, celebrating 30 years in business this past week. She first worked in corporate America and “hated it,” she said. She had always been interested in art and, with the encouragement of a friend, “terrified,” she quit her job and began hand-painting clothing.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

Is a front license plate required in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy