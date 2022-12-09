Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
Related
COVID-19 cases Illinois: IL reports 2,356 new coronavirus cases, zero new deaths
Illinois reported 2,356 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise in Chicago, Health Care Providers Warn Children's Medications May be Hard to Find
With respiratory illnesses on the rise in Chicago, health care providers are warning that children’s medications may be difficult to find these days as worried parents are facing empty shelves and understocked pharmacies across the city. “Kids can’t cope with pain like adults,” Gwen Smith, a mom of three...
Masks Recommended in 29 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level Status
Masks are encouraged in 29 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 74 counties, which accounts...
WIFR
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. There was a lot of cheer to go around this weekend, with music, performances and singing to stir the heart and feed the spirit throughout the city. Above, The Newberry Consort presents A Mexican Christmas on Friday at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Magaly Cordero, center, and...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Illinois mandates replacement of lead pipes, but who'll foot the bill?
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Replace, don't repair. An Illinois law that went into effect this year mandates that lead pipes be entirely removed when broken, on the basis that work on or around a lead service line could release particles that contaminate drinking water.National environmental experts applauded Illinois lawmakers for the legislation. But Morning Insider Lauren Victory may have found an unintended consequence bubbling up from the bill."Where is this water coming from?" - It's a question no homeowner ever wants to ask."I'm like, 'OK, what do I do?'" said Di Anne Chudzik, a homeowner in River Grove.Chudzik thought...
Chicago health officials emphasize booster as COVID cases begin to rise again
Besides vaccinations, doctors are pushing for people to return the protocols we've been used for the past three years, like washing hands and mask wearing. If not, doctors fear hospitals are in for a very busy January.
evanstonroundtable.com
South Evanston lead pipe replacement project gets $1M from state
Evanston is set to receive $1 million from state of Illinois capital funds to assist the city in replacing lead service lines in south Evanston. “There is this issue with lead pipes that is all across the country,” said State Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago. “But we certainly see it in communities of color. South Evanston is a community that has a number of Black and brown communities all across this area. So I sat down with Mayor [Daniel] Biss and Alderman Reid, and we talked about what we could do for this community and lead pipes was just the thing that consistently came up.”
wlip.com
Public Memorial Set for Three Lake County Victims of Murder-Suicide
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A public memorial has been scheduled for three people who were killed in a Buffalo Grove murder-suicide. The memorial set for Friday afternoon, will honor Vera Kisliak along with her two daughters Vivian and Amilia. All three were stabbed to death by Andrei Kisliak in late November. The man was Vera’s husband, and the girls’ father. Police say he also killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, and a family pet before killing himself. An official motive has not been given in the killings, but the couple were said to be going through a contentious divorce.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS weighs safety updates, including metal detectors
Less than a year after administrators decided against it, Evanston Township High School is once again considering installing some type of weapons detection system, Superintendent Marcus Campbell said at a board meeting Monday night. Last week, at an all-staff meeting, Campbell and Evanston Police Chief Schenita Stewart spoke about violence...
evanstonroundtable.com
Lois & Company has been dressing Evanston women for 30 years
Lois Combs is the “Lois” of Lois & Company at 2014 Central St. in north Evanston, celebrating 30 years in business this past week. She first worked in corporate America and “hated it,” she said. She had always been interested in art and, with the encouragement of a friend, “terrified,” she quit her job and began hand-painting clothing.
Francis W. Parker School in Lincoln Park evacuated due to bomb threat, officials say
The school's security team indicated that the threat came from outside the United States, the email said.
fox32chicago.com
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Illinois residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month COLA could for IllinoisPhoto byVladimir Solomianyi/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The recent announcement could thrill many Illinois state residents because soon they could receive a $2,900 per month of COLA payment in their bank account.
Comments / 0