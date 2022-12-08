ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Missourian

Bulldogs split with West Plains, Eldon

The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia girls basketball game postponed

St. Francis Borgia will have to wait to renew its girls basketball rivalry with St. Dominic. Thursday night’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest in O’Fallon was called off due to illness.
O'FALLON, MO

