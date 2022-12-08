Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs split with West Plains, Eldon
The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
Washington Missourian
Borgia girls basketball game postponed
St. Francis Borgia will have to wait to renew its girls basketball rivalry with St. Dominic. Thursday night’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest in O’Fallon was called off due to illness.
