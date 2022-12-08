ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays pick up fifth dual meet win at Sullivan

For the fifth time this season, the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are dual match winners. Washington, 5-1 in duals matches thus far in the season, won again Wednesday, this time topping Sullivan on the road, 51-27.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia to play for St. Charles West crown

St. Francis Borgia will be playing for another tournament title Friday night. The Knights (7-0) broke a 29-29 halftime tie with a 19-11 third quarter and then broke free in the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Bulldogs split with West Plains, Eldon

The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Montgomery County edges Lady Shamrocks

New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks probably were happy to see Montgomery County leave Thursday night. New Haven (2-2) has suffered both of its losses so far this season to the Lady Wildcats, including a 27-18 home setback Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady ’Cats win one, lose one at De Soto

Wrestling Wednesday in De Soto, the Union girls wrestling Wildcats split at the tri-meet. Union defeated De Soto, 36-0, and lost to St. Charles, 30-30, on criteria (St. Charles won 4-3 on forfeits).
DE SOTO, MO
Washington Missourian

Holiday Tour a sold-out success

The 38th annual Holiday Tour took place Sunday, Dec. 11. for the first time since COVID. The last tour was held Dec. 8, 2019. Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the sold-out tour featured four homes, three private businesses, three Airbnb properties and one historic building.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union man dies by suicide at Washington park

A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Man arrested after burglarizing fireworks store

A Leslie man has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials say the man burglarized a business near Stanton. John A. Busse, 34, has been charged with one count third-degree assault of a special victim, one count of second-degree property damage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. All but the third-degree assault charge are listed in electronic court records as being misdemeanors.
LESLIE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy