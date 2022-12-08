Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays pick up fifth dual meet win at Sullivan
For the fifth time this season, the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are dual match winners. Washington, 5-1 in duals matches thus far in the season, won again Wednesday, this time topping Sullivan on the road, 51-27.
Washington Missourian
De Soto, St. Charles top Union wrestling Wildcats
Open weight classes proved to be Union’s undoing Wednesday in one match at the De Soto Tri. De Soto defeated the Wildcats, 54-30. St. Charles won over Union’s boys, 42-30.
Washington Missourian
Borgia to play for St. Charles West crown
St. Francis Borgia will be playing for another tournament title Friday night. The Knights (7-0) broke a 29-29 halftime tie with a 19-11 third quarter and then broke free in the fourth quarter.
Washington Missourian
Shamrocks hold on to secure first win at Silex
Clinging to a lead late, the New Haven boys basketball team brought home its first victory of the season Tuesday. The Shamrocks (1-4) edged host Silex (2-3), 39-37.
Washington Missourian
Battle hands Lady ’Cats first setback
Playing in Columbia Thursday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats fell to Battle, 61-44. Both teams are 4-1 after the game.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats race past Farmington at home
This one did not get away. Union raced past Farmington at home Wednesday, 71-53, to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs split with West Plains, Eldon
The St. Clair wrestling Bulldogs added both a win and a loss to their season resume Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated West Plains, 41-36, but lost to Eldon, 39-26, in a varsity tri-meet at the St. Clair junior high gym.
Washington Missourian
Montgomery County edges Lady Shamrocks
New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks probably were happy to see Montgomery County leave Thursday night. New Haven (2-2) has suffered both of its losses so far this season to the Lady Wildcats, including a 27-18 home setback Thursday.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats win one, lose one at De Soto
Wrestling Wednesday in De Soto, the Union girls wrestling Wildcats split at the tri-meet. Union defeated De Soto, 36-0, and lost to St. Charles, 30-30, on criteria (St. Charles won 4-3 on forfeits).
Washington Missourian
Holiday Tour a sold-out success
The 38th annual Holiday Tour took place Sunday, Dec. 11. for the first time since COVID. The last tour was held Dec. 8, 2019. Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the sold-out tour featured four homes, three private businesses, three Airbnb properties and one historic building.
Washington Missourian
Union man dies by suicide at Washington park
A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
Washington Missourian
Man arrested after burglarizing fireworks store
A Leslie man has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials say the man burglarized a business near Stanton. John A. Busse, 34, has been charged with one count third-degree assault of a special victim, one count of second-degree property damage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. All but the third-degree assault charge are listed in electronic court records as being misdemeanors.
