A Leslie man has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials say the man burglarized a business near Stanton. John A. Busse, 34, has been charged with one count third-degree assault of a special victim, one count of second-degree property damage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. All but the third-degree assault charge are listed in electronic court records as being misdemeanors.

