Washington Missourian
Crystal City gets past Lady Indians in closing seconds
The Lady Indians will be one of the first teams to play on trophy night at Herculaneum’s annual Black and Red Classic Friday. Wednesday, Pacific (1-3) fell to Crystal City (3-1), 38-35, in the closing seconds of the consolation semifinals of the tournament.
Washington Missourian
Washington defeats Poplar Bluff, falls to Farmington in boys wrestling tri
The Blue Jays split a pair of matchups on the mats at Farmington Tuesday. Washington fell to the host Black Knights, 46-21, in duals action at the tri-meet, but beat the other visiting team, Poplar Bluff, 58-23.
Washington Missourian
Three Borgia boys place eighth at Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament
Hitting the road for one of the first massive tournaments of the season, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. “Last year our boys all went two and out,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This year, every wrestler was 1-1...
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays pin Farmington, Poplar Bluff at tri-meet
The Lady Jays cruised to a 5-0 duals record Tuesday by adding two more victories in Farmington. Washington defeated the host team, 72-6, as well as Poplar Bluff, 60-18, in the tri-meet.
Washington Missourian
Borgia wins St. Charles West Tournament over Ft. Zumwalt South
Overcoming an early 10-point deficit, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rallied to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, 68-56. Borgia (8-0) bounced back from the 13-3 deficit against the Bulldogs (2-1) to trail by one point after one quarter, 15-14.
Washington Missourian
Borgia swimmers learn in loss to Parkway West
Girls swimming meets don’t get much tougher than St. Francis Borgia’s challenge Wednesday. The Lady Knights visited Parkway West, the defending MSHSAA Class 1 state champion.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats rip Northwest for road victory, 70-8
Union’s girls basketball team continued its early-season trend Wednesday in Cedar Hill. The Lady ’Cats (4-0) raced past Northwest (1-4), 70-8.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats win one, lose one at De Soto
Wrestling Wednesday in De Soto, the Union girls wrestling Wildcats split at the tri-meet. Union defeated De Soto, 36-0, and lost to St. Charles, 30-30, on criteria (St. Charles won 4-3 on forfeits).
FOX2now.com
Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report
The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
advantagenews.com
Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six other friends and family members. All...
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens in Edwardsville
Nautical bowls, a restaurant that specializes acai bowls packed with a variety of other superfoods, held its grand opening in Edwardsville.
Washington Missourian
Conversion of Union baseball field OK'd
Union aldermen have tentatively approved changing a baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park with a grass infield into a dirt infield that allows for different levels of baseball and softball play. Currently, Field No. 5 at Veterans Park has a grass infield with 90-foot-long basepaths, which limits its use to...
Washington Missourian
Holiday Tour a sold-out success
The 38th annual Holiday Tour took place Sunday, Dec. 11. for the first time since COVID. The last tour was held Dec. 8, 2019. Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the sold-out tour featured four homes, three private businesses, three Airbnb properties and one historic building.
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
feastmagazine.com
4 places to find homemade fudge this holiday season
The holidays are the perfect time to seek out your new favorite decadent treat: fudge. St. Louis and surrounding areas are home to many varieties, from the straightforward classic to a little left of center. Baetje Farms. Baetje Farms began with a single goat and a family that wanted to...
The Intriguing Story of How Part of St. Louis’s Skyline is Empty
Did you know that a significant part of the St. Louis skyline ended up empty? It's the story of a building that was erected during the 1980's that ended up being a real estate disaster. I saw the story of the AT&T Center in St. Louis just shared on YouTube....
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
myleaderpaper.com
Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition
The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
