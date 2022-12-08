Read full article on original website
Wintu Tribe's race to find human remains
REDDING, Calif. - A team from the Wintu tribe is in a race against time to find human remains and cultural artifacts at a construction site near Riverland Drive and Clover Road along the Sacramento River. The area will soon be a trail and parking area. "We never want our...
With Closing of Lim’s Café, Local Native Community Mourns a Beloved Sanctuary of Cross-Cultural Connection
When she and her younger sister Caleen were little girls, Helene Sisk says she spent a lot of time at their grandmother’s house across the street from the Lim family, who owned and operated the beloved local Chinese restaurant known as Lim’s Café. Sisk, now the Winnemem...
How Tehama and Glenn County residents in need can sign up for free water deliveries
TEHAMA CO, Calif. — — There is help in the form of free water deliveries for Tehama and Glenn County residents who have felt the direct impacts of the drought, thanks to a 5 million dollar grant. The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) received a $5,040,240 grant from...
Tree falls on SUV, driver killed in crash in Shasta County
MILLVILLE, Calif. - A man was killed in Shasta County when a tree fell onto his SUV during stormy weather, causing him to lose control and crash into a second tree. The crash happened Saturday just after 4 pm in the Millville area southeast of Redding. The CHP said the driver of Ford Excursion was driving during heavy rain and wind on Old 44 Drive, west of Twin Avenue.
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
Non-Profit provided 100 Redding families with free Christmas trees and toys
REDDING. Calif. — So many people in the Northstate community help give back year after year, like donating to the Stuff The Bus event. Have you ever wondered who exactly is receiving these toys?. Today, we got the chance to see the direct community impact that came from your...
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
Anderson Police search for woman last seen on Dec. 2
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen on Dec. 2. Police said Kelly McFarland was reported as a missing person on Wednesday but was last seen on Dec. 2 as she has not returned home or to work. McFarland...
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries
REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
CHP identifies driver killed in head-on collision with big-rig near Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5 A.M. UPDATE: CHP identified the driver who was killed as 75-year-old Denver Williams of Corning. The driver of the big rig who suffered minor injuries is Jatinder Sidhu of Kent, Washington. 10:30 PM UPDATE - CHP opened South Ave. back up in both directions and have...
DA justifies CHP officer shooting, killing armed man near I-5 rest stop
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett has justified a CHP officer shooting and killing a man in May on Interstate 5. CHP Officer Nick Shelburne, a 15-year veteran of the CHP, shot and killed 24-year-old Robert Williams near the O’Brien Rest Area on May 26.
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
