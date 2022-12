The WHVS Interact Club has been working to collect bags of food for local Warwick families in need during he holiday season. This is the sixteenth year that club students has lent their hands to the local food pantry. WVHS social studies teacher Ms. Jeanine Fogler has been Interact Club advisor for 19 years, and developed the great relationship between her students and the food pantry.

WARWICK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO