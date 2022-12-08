President Lyndon Baines Johnson once crudely compared his experience as a member in both chambers of Congress by saying, “The difference between the Senate and the House is the difference between chicken salad and chicken s---.” That admonition by LBJ, a former Senate majority leader, is about to ring true on Capitol Hill in a slightly different form. The gain of one Senate seat for Democrats to give them a 51-seat majority will transform the party’s experience to one closer to chicken salad.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO