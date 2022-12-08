Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
solarindustrymag.com
CEP Renewables Begins Construction on N.J. Community Solar Landfill Project
CEP Renewables and CS Energy have started construction on the 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project, located on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton, N.J. Consisting of two co-located 5 MW solar systems that span across two utility territories, this project will utilize the ballasted solar racking solution from Terrasmart. Beyond converting previously unusable land to a clean energy generating asset, the project will also serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents and will enable the Township to recoup 40 years of back taxes and interest. Construction of this project is expected to be complete by May 2023.
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
solarindustrymag.com
E Source Develops Integrated Energy Data Resource Platform for NYSERDA
E Source has picked up a contract from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to develop the state’s Integrated Energy Data Resource (IEDR) platform. The first-of-its-kind platform will act as a secure, centralized repository of energy-related data for all electric, gas and steam utilities – as well as other non-utility entities – across the state.
mainepublic.org
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine
Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
southarkansassun.com
$450 Checks Should Be Sent to Maine Residents; Gov. Mills Says
A plan was released by Governor Janet Mills regarding the heating assistance that will be provided to Mainers this winter season, as reported by WGME. An estimated 880,000 eligible Mainers will receive $450 checks under the plan. Gov. Mills noted that Maine residents are suffering from inflation and rising energy...
Maine’s decades-old flood maps don’t always factor in sea rise and climate change
One-and-a-half feet of sea level rise would put large swathes of Camden's harbor parking lot underwater during annual King Tides. A 2017 report by the Watershed School found that $16 million worth of Camden’s waterfront property, accounting for roughly $260,000 in annual property taxes, would be at risk with just a foot of sea level rise. Photo by Alex MacLean.
mainepublic.org
Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief
Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Here Are 30 Mountains in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike
I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday December 11, 2022 at 11:30PM.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Comments / 0