click orlando
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
proclaimerscv.com
Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son
An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
WESH
Jury sees evidence in Seminole County video game console murder trial
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial in Seminole County continues for a Maitland man accused of brutally murdering his roommate over a PlayStation. That man's roommate may soon take the stand in the 2018 death of his former roommate, 24-year-old Joshua Barnes. Ian McClurg took a plea deal. 23-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
villages-news.com
Local physician arrested after alleged bloody attack on woman
A local physician was arrested after an alleged bloody attack on a woman. Pinal Kumar Patel, 34, was “out of breath and sweaty” and had blood on his shirt, pants and feet when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report. Deputies went to the home after a 911 hangup call.
Multi-agency task force monitors crime near where DeLand man was shot, killed
DELAND, Fla. — A man was found dead overnight on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they received a call to Chipola Avenue around 1:55 a.m. and found the victim, identified as Korey Woulard, 29, lying on the road. Investigators said a DeLand police officer...
WESH
Deputies: 12-year-old girl brought loaded gun to Seminole school
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old girl who brought a loaded gun to her middle school on Friday, according to an arrest report. The girl was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary after a loaded Glock...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's in case of possible mistaken identity, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Central Florida after he walked up to a person inside their vehicle eating and began to attack them, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies identified the man killed as 36-year-old Brandon Turner. Based...
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
cw34.com
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said. Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus. Deputies said they watched the school...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
Troopers seek hit-and-run driver after bicyclist killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a car driver struck a man along Dean Road late Sunday and then left the crash scene. Investigators said an Orlando man, 37, was riding or walking his bike near Dean Haven Court just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan hit him.
niceville.com
Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges
FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
fox35orlando.com
Paola Miranda-Rosa: Family of Florida woman missing for a year fear she may have been trafficked
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a missing Osceola County woman hopes a new mobile billboard may help them get answers in their desperate search. Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing for about a year. The 31-year-old disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021 just before Christmas. Investigators said a video and...
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
