SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — One of the most anticipated performances of the season is now gliding across the stage at Utah Metropolitan Ballet. Their annual Nutcracker show, which runs from December 10th to December 21st, follows a young girl named Clara as she sets off on a journey through magical lands, with a classic collection of unforgettable characters along the way.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO