Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Perfect holiday gifts to explore for the sewing enthusiast in your life
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The coziest season is upon us, making it the perfect time for sewing enthusiasts, both veterans and newcomers alike, to shop the best deals at Nuttall’s Sewing Centers. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or supplies to get the season...
ABC 4
What makes Turkish coffee taste so much better?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Stepping foot into the ever-popular Kahve Cafe feels much like entering the home of a long-time friend. Located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, the shop sits inside a Victorian-style mansion that’s been renovated to accommodate the community. This peaceful Mediterranean setting, along with its signature menu, is why Kahve Cafe has grown so much since opening to the public.
ABC 4
A secret family scone recipe
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) family scone recipe that has existed for around 100 years can’t be beat. Susan Hicks and Hillori Hansen share their family secrets. See the recipe below!. Ingredients:. 1 tsp sugar. 1 package active yeast (red star or other) ¼ cup...
ABC 4
‘Powda!:’ Winter storms add to snow totals across Utah resorts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.
ABC 4
Celebrate the holidays with some of Rudolph’s friends at the Red Nose Ranch
PAYSON, UT (Daily Dish) – Make lasting memories this Christmas season with a visit to the charmingly festive “Red Nose Ranch.”. Experience a scenic wagon ride complemented by a colorful audio narration of the original story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Visit Rudolph’s favorite ranch friends including horses, a miniature donkey, ponies, alpacas and more. Santa himself is even known to make the occasional visit!
ABC 4
This beloved ballet performance is set to dazzle Utahns for the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — One of the most anticipated performances of the season is now gliding across the stage at Utah Metropolitan Ballet. Their annual Nutcracker show, which runs from December 10th to December 21st, follows a young girl named Clara as she sets off on a journey through magical lands, with a classic collection of unforgettable characters along the way.
ABC 4
‘People-focused’ development planned in first phase of The Point redevelopment
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (Land Authority) announced potential “people-focused” plans for the first phase of development at The Point, featuring retail, entertainment, trails, housing, and parks. The development will be at the heart of The Point, encompassing roughly 100...
Comments / 0