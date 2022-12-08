From the Allegany County Board of Legislators GOP Leadership Caucus. The annual Allegany County Board of Legislators Republican Leadership Caucus was held to choose the Republican Candidates for Leadership for the coming year following the regular November 23, 2022 Board Meeting. The results were as follows: W. Brooke Harris (Alfred, District V) was chosen as Republican Candidate for Chairman of the Legislature and Kevin “Fred” Demick (Angelica, District I) selected as the Republican Candidate for Vice-Chairman of the Legislature. Steven Havey (Wellsville, District IV) was selected as Majority Leader for 2023. The candidates will be voted on by the full Board of Legislators at the Organizational Meeting on January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO