Exciting volleyball match between Cuba-Rushford and Wellsville, county roundup (photo gallery)
CUBA — To begin the new week of volleyball on Monday, a tight affair of volleyball from within the Wighthouse where Wellsville and host Cuba-Rushford went the entire distance. All five sets were used to its fullest maximization, as each team delivered punch after punch through the night. Both...
Ross’ buzzer-beater lifts Friendship/Scio; Fillmore wins (photo gallery and county roundup)
ARKPORT — In the late stages of their road battle against the host Lady Wolves on Monday, Friendship/Scio was running out of time on a last chance effort in regaining what was a game-long lead that was lost in the fourth quarter. The pressure was most certainly on, but...
VIDEO: Runnings job fair draw hundreds to Wellsville as new store will open Spring of 2023
When the Wellsville Sun broke the news a new Runnings store was coming to Wellsville in the old Kmart building, there was a lot of excitement for the products and excitement for new jobs. On Tuesday, the job excitement his a new level as hundreds attended a job fair at...
Reminder: Today in Wellsville is the Runnings Job Fair 8am-6pm
Looking for a new job? Apply in person today at the “old Kmart” store at the Riverwalk Plaza. Wellsville is getting a big wish come true in the spring of 2023: A new place to shop and a return of dozens of jobs. Runnings, a retail store that offers customers, “everything they need for home, farm, and outdoor activities,” has purchased the building formerly known as Kmart.
Alfred State and UB Nursing are helping the Southern Tier
An Alfred State nursing student works with a professor during a skills lab. This new collaboration with University of Buffalo will allow ASC students to seek Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees while staying in the southern tier. With growing healthcare needs in rural areas, Alfred State College (ASC) is further...
Alfred Farmers Market to Host Their First Holiday Bazaar this Sunday December 18
Head to the Alfred Fire Department from noon – 4pm. Shop over a dozen local farms, artists, and enjoy Christmas carolers !. By Mary Gardner-Ruch, holiday wreath by Living Acres Farm. The Alfred Farmers Market is hosting their first-holiday bazaar at the Alfred Fire Department on 4 South Main...
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Allegany County Catholic priest placed on leave for consensual relationship with woman
The Diocese of Buffalo sent a press release saying an Allegany County priest has been placed on administrative leave. The release said he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The release did not give any other details of the relationship or age of the woman, but did use...
Poll results: Involuntary incarceration is a civil rights concern
If you read this site often, you’ve heard quite a bit about over the last summer about a small town’s growing problem with vagrancy. It isn’t a comfortable conversation to have, nothing like how we address stray dog and cats. We have a fabulous SPCA Serving Allegany County and the Hornell Human Society to help our communities rescue, rehab, and provide “forever homes.” You’ve probably donated to the SPCA in some way or another.
Allegany County Republican Leadership taps W. Brooke Harris to be the next county Chairman
From the Allegany County Board of Legislators GOP Leadership Caucus. The annual Allegany County Board of Legislators Republican Leadership Caucus was held to choose the Republican Candidates for Leadership for the coming year following the regular November 23, 2022 Board Meeting. The results were as follows: W. Brooke Harris (Alfred, District V) was chosen as Republican Candidate for Chairman of the Legislature and Kevin “Fred” Demick (Angelica, District I) selected as the Republican Candidate for Vice-Chairman of the Legislature. Steven Havey (Wellsville, District IV) was selected as Majority Leader for 2023. The candidates will be voted on by the full Board of Legislators at the Organizational Meeting on January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Arrests for contraband, drugs, and violence in the Allegany County Jail
Allegany County District Attorney Office reports three recent grand jury indictments. Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Charges: Promoting Prison Contraband 1st Degree (D felony);. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substances 7th Degree (A Misd) Court Appearance Date: December 12, 2022. Proceedings: Brandon G. Gaines was indicted by a...
