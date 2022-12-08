ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

RSV vs. flu vs. COVID-19: What symptoms to look out for this winter

By Charles Clifford, Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHNYH_0jcW6Bus00

(KGET) — With colds, flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) floating around this winter, it can be hard to know which symptoms mean which illness.

“It [RSV] is a very common respiratory virus that affects upper and lower airways,” said Dr. Anila Chadha with Dignity Health Bakersfield. “Usually it gives common cold-like symptoms.”

Chadha said RSV symptoms usually overlap with those of the common cold, flu and Covid. The most common symptoms of RSV are coughing, sneezing, fevers, runny nose and wheezing that can last anywhere from two to eight days, Chadha said.

FDA expands omicron-specific COVID booster vaccine authorization to children under 5

Chadha said the flu is unique with high fevers and body aches, and Covid symptoms often include headaches and abdominal complaints like diarrhea.

“RSV is unique in premature or young children that we see a lot of wheezing,” Chadha said. “If there is any shortness of breath or the child or baby is not eating as well, looks lethargic, not playful, your healthcare provider should be contacted for further recommendations.”

Chadha said most people are exposed to RSV by age 2, so healthy adults with strong immune systems should be safe. But there are some groups that are more vulnerable.

Chadha said RSV has the potential to cause severe illness in infants and children, especially babies born premature, with congenital heart or lung problems for those under any medical treatment that can weaken their immune systems.

Similarly, the elderly population of 65 years or older or those that have a weakened immune system from any heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at a high risk for developing illness from RSV.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Chadha added that expectant mothers should treat any illness as a caution and contact their healthcare provider if they start showing symptoms since the immune system during pregnancy is slightly compromised.

But only about 1% of people are admitted due to bronchiolitis or pneumonia as a result of RSV, Chadha said.

While there is no vaccine for RSV, Chadha said ways to protect yourself or your children include getting the flu shot or an updated COVID-19 booster shot.

As holiday gatherings approach, Chadha also recommended to continue wearing a mask in crowded spaces and utilizing any public sanitation stations and washing your hands frequently.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?

So if you're one of the many sick Americans right now and have already tested negative for COVID-19, you may be wondering what exactly you have – is it the flu, RSV or just a common cold?
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
The List

Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke

If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
WTVW

Signs of heart failure

Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
MedicineNet.com

What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?

Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain

A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
102.5 The Bone

Know signs of colon cancer

The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
KRON4 News

One woman dies in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and two others were hospitalized when a truck collided with a billboard pillar on Saturday night in San Jose, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The crash occurred when a 2022 Chevrolet truck heading northbound collided with a steel pillar near Story and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Medical News Today

What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
KRON4 News

Man dies in early morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting in Oakland’s Seminary neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. A bit after 5 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 5800 block of East 16th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one apparent […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman fatally stabbed by relative in San Francisco’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city’s Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids and now want to know by Dec. 31 whether states are accepting the deals. States announced final details Monday of settlements that the two largest pharmacy chains in […]
OREGON STATE
KRON4 News

16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County fatal crash victim identified

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy