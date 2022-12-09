ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots

By Mike Reiss
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3UF9_0jcW5ypk00

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots ' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.

Joseph was complimentary of the Patriots' talent, noting the way they play reflects playcaller Matt Patricia's roots as a former defensive coordinator.

"I see an offense that's running the football well. It's a very conservative pass game -- lot of screens, all kind of screens. It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays -- 'let's not turn the ball over, let's get 4 yards a play, and let's try to burn clock,'" he said.

"That's what they're doing and that's what he's going to do on Monday night. He's going to be patient. Maybe take a shot from time to time. But for the most part, it's run game, it's quick game, and it's screens."

That approach was at the root of Jones' frustration boiling over on the sideline in last Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills .

Jones later explained that he was calling for less of the "quick game" and more deep throws down the field, adding that his rant wasn't directed at anyone in particular and intended to create a spark for the team.

The Patriots were short-handed along the offensive line, which might have contributed to the approach one week after Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards in a loss to the Vikings. But it's been a struggle for the offense for extended stretches of the season, as the unit ranks tied for last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, 25th on third down, 25th in sacks taken per pass play and 28th in total first downs.

Head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week that it's "too hard" to make dramatic changes to the offense, adding: "If we can just do, consistently, what we're doing, I think we'll be all right."

Joseph said the Cardinals will be focused on running back Rhamondre Stevenson on Monday, calling him a "special" player and adding, "the offense definitely goes through him."

Despite the Patriots' lower rankings in several key categories, Joseph -- whose defense ranks last in the NFL in the red zone and 31st in points allowed -- sees potential for their offense.

"It's scary when you watch the group because they have so much talent around Mac, and Mac's a good, young quarterback. He can process information quickly, the ball's out of his hands quickly. He's very, very smart," he said.

"So you're kind of waiting for it explode, because they have so much talent on offense. But it's been run, quick game and it's been more screens. Hopefully they don't change that much Monday for us."

Receiver Jakobi Meyers , who leads the team with 593 receiving yards and is second with 50 catches, is officially in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head last Thursday. That puts his status in question for Monday's game.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 4-Word Reaction To Insane Play

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon, early in the first half of his team's game against the Denver Broncos. Watch for yourself. That's just incredible. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, took to social media immediately following the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Larry Brown Sports

Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win

Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy