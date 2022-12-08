Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
The search for a new superintendent seems to be off to a pretty good start
The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) seems to be off to a pretty good start. I like the selection process and I love all of the public discourse. Plenty of people have opinions about how the process should unfold, including yours truly. Full disclosure:...
colliervilleh-i.com
Collierville Backs the Blue
The Collierville Citizen Police Association hosted the town’s inaugural Back the Blue event on Nov. 15 and the results were exceptional. The CCPA, which was established 20 years ago by members of the Citizens Police Academy as 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit association, was able to raise nearly $50,000 at the event.
tri-statedefender.com
No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development
Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
localmemphis.com
New details emerge in the Germantown schools debate
The Shelby County government could fund $77.5 million toward the new Cordova High school. Meanwhile, GHS could be sold by MSCS with help from Germantown.
Millington man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sentenced today to 63 months in prison for conspiracy to obstruct an official, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Ronald Sandlin, 35, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. According to court documents, Sandlin and two other men,...
freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
YAHOO!
Former Tennessee senator's law license suspended after federal guilty plea
The Tennessee Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the law license of Brian Kelsey, the former Shelby County lawmaker who pleaded guilty in November to two felony charges in a campaign finance case. Kelsey's license awaits further review from the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, the state's formal disciplinary body for...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
What students & guests need to know for Sunday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis’ commencement ceremonies are set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at FedExForum. They are set for noon and 4 p.m. 1,744 students will graduate, and among those are 21 Memphis Tiger student-athletes representing nine sports programs. Of the more than 1,700 degrees to be awarded, 1,143 are Bachelor’s, 96 Graduate Certificates, one Law, 24 Doctoral, and 480 Master’s.
actionnews5.com
2 Memphis business owners charged in pandemic relief fraud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with conspiring to defraud the Federal Paycheck Protection Program of over $786,000. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight Masters, Inc., are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank.
As veteran homelessness rate declines, VA officials say, “It’s far from where we need to be”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More needs to be done to get veterans off the streets, Department of Veterans Affairs officials said. On any given night, there are more than 33,000 homeless vets across the country, according to data from the VA. “The bottom line is we want to get our...
actionnews5.com
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
New 200,000 square foot opens at Liberty Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking to get active, then you are in luck. A new, more than 200,000 square-foot sports and events center opened on Dec. 10 at Liberty Park. It’s one of many projects aimed at turning the park into a destination. The Memphis Sports...
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
2 Memphis business owners accused of stealing more than $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with stealing $786,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Friday. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight...
mlgw.com
MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10
To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
Memphis church to host Community Christmas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this weekend. A Community Christmas Giveaway will take place at the Brighter Day Word Church located at 728 Tate Avenue on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. The first 25 families will receive a $50 gift card. Children must be in attendance. There […]
luxury-houses.net
The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home
The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
