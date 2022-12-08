Read full article on original website
BBC
Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star
Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates take credit for negotiating Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
UAE state media said its leader and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman led mediation efforts between Russia and US to work out the prisoner swap.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Daily Beast
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims
Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
France 24
Croatia to join Europe's passport-free Schengen area from January
European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,”...
Finland Offers to Train Ukraine Soldiers in Winter Warfare Against Russia
"We know how to use them," Finland President Sauli Niinistö said, regarding the weapons systems Helsinki is giving Kyiv.
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
Health Care — Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban
We feel for the retail workers this time of year. All they want for Christmas is NOT to hear Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous holiday anthem. Today in health, we look at two states on the West Coast that have achieved legislative wins in their aims of improving public health. Plus: Anthony Fauci’s latest comments on his…
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
CNN's Sam Kiley speaks exclusively with members of Ukraine's Russian Legion, comprised of Russian defectors and volunteers who fled their country to protect Ukraine, about defending the city of Bakhmut and their hopes for Russia's future.
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on Lavrov
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A meeting of Europe’s largest security organization opened Thursday with foreign ministers and other representatives strongly denouncing Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence. Along with the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was founded to maintain peace and stability on the continent, has provided a rare international forum for Russia and Western powers to discuss security matters. But since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the 57-nation OSCE has become another venue where the bitter clash between Russia and the West has played out, exposing the organization’s own inadequacies in helping to resolve the conflict. The two-day ministerial meeting in Lodz, Poland, is its first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Notably absent was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was banned from entering Poland. The country is the current chair of the OSCE and a member of the 27-member European Union, which put Lavrov on a sanctions list.
U.S. intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it
Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said Saturday. Russia is using up ammunition “quite quickly,” prompting Moscow to look to other countries for help, including North Korea, Haines told NBC News’ Andrea...
Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move. In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.
Energy & Environment — A nuclear fusion breakthrough
A national laboratory has reportedly cracked a long-lasting nuclear fusion riddle. We’ll dig into the details. Plus: The Biden administration has announced billions of dollars in loans for EV batteries, and an international agency says Europe’s energy crisis could deepen. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy,…
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
