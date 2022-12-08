Read full article on original website
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach
Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned. Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance...
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave Instagram After Affair Leaks
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have seemingly deactivated their Instagrams after photos of the two married co-anchors getting cozy on a getaway to upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the allegations that they were having a months-long affair, but removed themselves from Instagram Wednesday as the story made headlines.
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach thinks her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the […]
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'
Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on. According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to enjoying some drinks at a New York City bar. The new flames, who...
Who Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton? 5 Things to Know About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ‘Good Morning America’ Cohost
Part of the team! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were enlisted to helm GMA3: What You Need to Know in September 2020 opposite Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now,” Ashton, 53, recalled of her broadcast partnership with Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, during Resident […]
ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source
What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.""Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s...
'Good Morning America': Update on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship
Just because the world is aware of their romance doesn't mean Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will stop their love fest. While many believe their relationship began before they separated from their respective spouses, sources from each side claim they didn't begin dating until after their marriages ended in Sept. 2022. Both divorces, however have yet to be finalized. Another source alleges Robach's divorce will be finalized within the next two weeks, and she intended to make things public with Holmes after, but they were outed before having the chance to tell the story their way. Sources also say their estranged spouses are pissed about the romance, especially Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, due to his previous extramarital affairs.
Amy Robach joked about ‘GMA’ drama in resurfaced Reese Witherspoon interview
Amy Robach joked about “Good Morning America” drama in a “GMA” interview with Reese Witherspoon — just one month before news broke of her and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair. Resurfaced footage from October shows Witherspoon asking Robach, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan whether they like her and Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Show,” to which the journalists all agreed. “Of course we do. [We’re] addicted,” Stephanopoulos, 61, said at the time, while Robach, 49, confirmed, “We love it.” Strahan, 51, chimed in, “You have no idea, the water cooler conversations around here.” Robach then noted that she could give the actress “a few more plotlines” for...
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Pump Brakes on Relationship
'GMA' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention when their relationship was revealed to the masses ... but they've got no plans to slow down on their romance. Sources close to the couple tell us ... while both...
Amy Robach Jokes About Behind-the-Scenes 'Good Morning America' Drama in Resurfaced Clip Amid Romance Reveal
It's been a dramatic week for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on Good Morning America. The couple's romance has been revealed amid their splits from their respective spouses and they have temporarily have been taken off the air on their show, GM3. In light of all that's going on, an...
GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch
What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation. Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly Pulled Off Air On ABC After Bombshell Relationship Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have temporarily been pulled from hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know as of Dec. 5, according to Page Six. The site reports that the decision was made by ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, who reportedly shared the news with staffers on the morning of Dec. 5. Godwin reportedly had an internal call where she allegedly told staffers that Amy and T.J.’s romantic relationship, which was publicized on Nov. 30, had become an “internal and external distraction.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for GMA3 to confirm.
