Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Madison considers medical marijuana dispensaries

MADISON — Medical marijuana may be coming to Madison. At Monday night’s work session, the Madison City Council heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensaries within the city limits. The City Council plans to vote on the proposed ordinance at the Dec....
MADISON, AL
256today.com

NASA, Boeing sign $3.2B rocket production contract

HUNTSVILLE — NASA has signed a $3.2 billion contract with Boeing of Huntsville to continue manufacturing core and upper stages for future Space Launch System (SLS) rockets for the Artemis program. Under the SLS Stages Production and Evolution Contract, Boeing will produce SLS core stages for Artemis III and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

It’s the ‘goat’! Belle Chevre churning out award-winning cheese

ELKMONT — It’s a new dawn at Belle Chevre, which has been making nationally and internationally recognized artisanal goat cheese in north Alabama for three decades. Some three years after buying the Elkmont fromagerie, Huntsville entrepreneur Foster McDonald is expanding Belle Chevre’s lineup with CHEVOO, a brand of jarred goat cheese cubes marinated in infused extra-virgin olive oil.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
256today.com

UAH research: Ultrasonic therapy may help post-op knees

HUNTSVILLE – Low-intensity ultrasound therapies may one day rebuild stronger knees following injury or surgery, thanks to research by Dr. Anu Subramanian at the University of. Alabama in Huntsville that’s being supported by the. A professor of chemical and materials engineering at UAH, Subramanian has been the principal...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Christmas on the River at Ditto looking like a Hallmark movie

HUNTSVILLE – You know that warm, cheerful, even romantic feeling you get from watching a holiday movie – the ones where everyone is filled with good cheer, baking, shopping, decorating … and, at some point, be it girl or boy, a Grinchy character discovers love and Christmas magic at the end?
HUNTSVILLE, AL

