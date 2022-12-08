Read full article on original website
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NBA
Lillard Ties One Franchise Record And Closes In On Another In Win Versus Minnesota
PORTLAND -- It’s been a matter of "if, not when" for some time now with regard to Damian Lillard setting the Trail Blazers’ all-time franchise scoring record. And if he keeps tying his own franchise records, as he did Monday night, that "when" will be a lot sooner than later.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) looks to add to the best start in franchise history Tuesday, visiting Utah (15-14) at 8 p.m. Central in Salt Lake City, the first of two straight games against the Jazz. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. Read Monday’s injury report. Utah rotation players Collin Sexton and Simone Fontacchio were listed as out in Monday's update.
NBA
Atlanta’s Trae Young Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime...
Nike to hold first EYBL event in Memphis at Sports and Events Center
Five months after its opened its doors, the Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) will be hosting one of the biggest basketball events in the country. Antonio Perez, general manager of MSEC, confirmed with the Commercial Appeal that a Nike EYBL event scheduled for May 26-29, will be hosted at the facility.
NBA
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
NBA
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Defensive Player Ladder: Bucks' Brook Lopez rises to No. 1
If you talk about Brook Lopez and his NBA career, the first challenge is to specify which one. Because Lopez has shown several faces to the league in his 15 seasons. The first, for nine seasons with New Jersey/Brooklyn after arriving as the No. 10 pick in the 2008 Draft, was a dominant low-post scorer and so-so rebounder. Lopez still ranks as the Nets franchise’s all-time leading scorer (10,444).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Clippers 113, Celtics 93
Just when you thought the Celtics were making a run Monday night in LA, the Clippers always had the answer. LA played with a lead for the majority of the night and, after building a 16-point advantage during the third quarter, fended off one final spurt by the Celtics as Boston looked to make it a game.
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
Rival Report: Mike Conley availability a pivotal factor in Utah's early-season results
To help preview a two-game series in Salt Lake City over the next three nights, we caught up with Utah Jazz radio play-by-play broadcaster David Locke. New Orleans previously lost to Utah 122-121 in overtime in the Pelicans’ Oct. 23 home opener, which was their first defeat of 2022-23. Tuesday’s Pelicans-Jazz tilt is tipping off at 8 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), as will be the case for Thursday’s rematch in Vivint Arena.
NBA
Pistons focus on mining silver linings from Cade’s absence
Riding herd on an NBA franchise is an exercise in crisis management. There is always a brush fire to put out lest one erupts into a full-fledged conflagration. No matter how sunny it might be overhead, anyone who’s spent more than a minute in charge knows dark clouds are always forming on horizons near and far.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 12
The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Luka Doncic (quadriceps), who did not play Saturday against the Bulls, is expected to return for a matchup against the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out for rest against the Pacers on Saturday, but both are expected to be back in action for a battle with the Wizards. As far as exciting matchups go, one of the best games on the slate figures to be the Clippers hosting the Celtics. Let’s dig into the entire slate and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Recap: Wizards get 65 combined from Porzingis and Kuzma, lose 114-107 to Clippers
Despite standout performances from Kyle Kuzma (35 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (30 points), the Wizards lost their sixth game in a row and ninth of their last 10 on Saturday night against the Clippers, 114-107. It was a game full of energy and tough shot-making, but the Clippers were able to overcome the Washington duo's big night thanks to Paul George's game-high 36 points and a clutch Nicolas Batum three down the stretch.
NBA
Stats Leaders: Top rim protectors include Giannis Antetokounmpo & Draymond Green
When Golden State and Milwaukee tip off on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), three of this season’s top rim defenders will share the court: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez from the Bucks, and Draymond Green from the Warriors. While the 3-point shot has become omnipresent in today’s game –...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Battling Inconsistencies
The Cavaliers split a back-to-back with Sacramento and Oklahoma City, and head on a Texas trip to square off with the Spurs and Dallas. Justin and Carter weigh in on the team's recent play, discuss the current standings in the East, the team's recent clutch woes and much more. Please...
