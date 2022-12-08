ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NEWARK, NJ
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ transforms for the holidays

CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December. Brunch with Santa. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive...
CHESTER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
edisoninsider.com

Students reveal the best two pizza places in Westfield

“Humans are drawn to fatty, sweet, rich, and complex foods. Pizza has all of these components. Cheese is fatty, meat toppings tend to be rich and the sauce is sweet. Pizza toppings are also packed with a compound called glutamate, which can be found in tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, and sausage” (Miller). These facts are probably the reason why so many people love pizza today. With so many places to choose from in Westfield, how do residents choose their pizza?
WESTFIELD, NJ
101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
thepressgroup.net

‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes

WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
WESTWOOD, NJ

