Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
rew-online.com
The Townhome Collection at Wonder Lofts – Expansive Two-Story Luxury Homes in Hoboken, NJ
A limited number of two-story, three- and four-bedroom townhome-style residences has been released for sale at Wonder Lofts, the historic condominium conversion of the famed Wonder Lofts building in the heart of Hoboken, NJ, and are available for immediate occupancy. The Townhome Collection at Wonder Lofts is located at the...
mhsphoenix.com
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown church seeks homemade cookies for Truck Stop Cookie Project
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Trinity United Methodist Church is looking to spread some joy to truckers through the Truck Stop Cookie Project. Their goal this year is 500 bags, each with 1 dozen cookies, some holiday candy, and a Christmas message. “500 bags means 500 dozen cookies! Can...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Alstede Farms in Chester, NJ transforms for the holidays
CHESTER — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?. Alstede Farms, a first-generation family farm in Morris County, has released its schedule of events and activities for December. Brunch with Santa. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, visitors can have brunch with Santa. Enjoy the festive...
Groundbreaking held at site of old White Plains Mall for new $650 million mixed-use property
It's the future site of what's being called Hamilton Green, as the south side of the property runs along Hamilton Avenue.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
edisoninsider.com
Students reveal the best two pizza places in Westfield
“Humans are drawn to fatty, sweet, rich, and complex foods. Pizza has all of these components. Cheese is fatty, meat toppings tend to be rich and the sauce is sweet. Pizza toppings are also packed with a compound called glutamate, which can be found in tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, and sausage” (Miller). These facts are probably the reason why so many people love pizza today. With so many places to choose from in Westfield, how do residents choose their pizza?
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
thepressgroup.net
‘Westwood’s Mayor’ Skip Kelley passes
WESTWOOD—We are sad to report the passing, the morning of Dec. 11, of former Westwood mayor Skip Kelley, vice president of the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and a leading light of Bergen County. He fought a valiant battle against cancer. State Sen. Holly Schepisi posted at 11:32...
