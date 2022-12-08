ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Latest Tiffany & Co. Store Lands In Atl With Local Artist Painted Storefront

You know the saying…diamonds are a girls best friend. And I can’t really disagree with trays statement to much! Well, Atlanta now has a new Tiffany & Co. store at Lenox Square Mall. This iconic store is located on the ground level of Lenox. The latest store honors all things Tiffany & Co. is known for. Beautifully decorated with soft curves and delicate touches throughout, this is the ultimate dreamy shopping experience.
6 Luminous Menorah Lightings In Atlanta To Celebrate Hanukkah

The holidays are in full effect here in the ATL, and there’s plenty of things to do across the city to celebrate and honor Hanukkah. One of the best ways to make your Festival of Lights luminously bright is by heading to one of the many menorah lighting ceremony taking place across A-Town.
Atlanta Is One Of The Best Cities In The States For LGBTQ+ People

It’s no secret that Atlanta is an epicenter for LGBTQ+ people in Georgia, as well LGBTQ+ people across the country and the world. A-Town boasts the best Pride festival in the Southeast, a spectacular mix of safe spaces and nightlife, and infrastructure in place for LGBTQ+ inclusion in our laws, policies, and services.
