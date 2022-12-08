You know the saying…diamonds are a girls best friend. And I can’t really disagree with trays statement to much! Well, Atlanta now has a new Tiffany & Co. store at Lenox Square Mall. This iconic store is located on the ground level of Lenox. The latest store honors all things Tiffany & Co. is known for. Beautifully decorated with soft curves and delicate touches throughout, this is the ultimate dreamy shopping experience.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO