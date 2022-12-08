Read full article on original website
Structure fire in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th. According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Food Market in Summerton
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SC developing infrastructure to support e-vehicles. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Truck collides into Irmo area auto repair shop, possibly destroying building. Updated: 9 hours...
Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
3 shot near Pamplico, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said. It happened on Delta Mill Road, north of Pamplico, where deputies were called at about 5 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County […]
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities say a firefighter is recovering from an injury sustained in an early morning blaze in Sumter. According to a spokesperson for the Sumter Fire Department, the call came in around 4 a.m. to 703 Broad Street in reference to a fire. The following response shut down a portion of Broad Street between Miller and Rast streets until just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Eastover residents concerned about water quality of brown water
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We’re on your side tonight with details on a water issue in the Town of Eastover. Residents contacted News 19 about discolored water two days after the town restored water service after a brief outage. “This is the water out of the faucet when you’re...
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
