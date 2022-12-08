Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Basketball Hosting Foyil and Looking To Keep Momentum
Barnsdall basketball is on the rise to start this season. The Panthers and Lady Panthers have already passed their win totals from last year and look to do so against Foyil on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers took home the consolation championships in the Copan tournament of the weekend and have a 3-2 record.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Hoops Have Home Opener Against Hominy
Huskie hoops has a quick turn around after having four games in five days last week when PHS has its home opener against Hominy. The Huskies were in the Alva-NWOSU shootout over the weekend with the Lady’s coming home with third place and the boys lost in the third-place game.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Taylor Price Signs With Friends
Congrats to Bartlesville High golfer Taylor Price, who signed to play college golf with Friends University in Wichita on Monday morning. Price was a huge part of the Lady Bruins run to the 2022 state tournament this past spring. Price shot a two-day score of 174, second on the team just behind Lisa Brown.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Lady Huskies Place Third in Alva-NWOSU Shootout
Pawhuska played in the third-place game in the Alva-NWOSU tournament Saturday night both boys and girls and faced South Central. The Lady Huskies would suffocate the Lady Timberwolves winning 40-17. South Central would hit three field goals all game. Yeah, you read that right, three field goals. Two happened in the fourth quarter with a couple minutes left. SCHS would have 11 points at the end of the third quarter, nine of those points were free throws.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. New Vehicle and Annex Building Update
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2. The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex. Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PODCAST: CITY MATTERS 12-12-22
This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough. City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Advent Musical Moments Features Bartlesville High School String Ensemble
This is the third week of Advent and the First Presbyterian Church's ADVENT MUSICAL MOMENTS will feature the Bartlesville High School String Ensemble as this week's performing guests on Wednesday, December 14 from 12:15-12:45 pm. This group has a long history of providing high quality musical entertainment to the community and has often been recognized with state-wide awards.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000
Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Friends of Dewey Park Begin Fundraiser for Upgrades
Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Use Tax Approved at Washington County Commissioners' Meeting
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular weekly meeting today and first up on the agenda was a resolution regarding a use tax collection. Commissioner Mike Bouvier introduced the resolution and then Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle discussed what the tax will do. The primary impact is that the county now capture the internet taxes being collected at the state level.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bell Ringers Urgently Needed by Salvation Army
The red buckets and joyful bell ringers are a hallmark of the Christmas season for the public and for the Salvation Army that uses them as a festive way to raise funds for their various year-long projects. This year, the Salvation Army needs an army of them because there are 760 hours that need to be filled by volunteers. According to Captain Ian Carr of the Bartlesville Salvation Army office, only 304 hours have been booked with ringers. Captain Carr is asking for anyone who has an hour or two to please sign up to help ring the bell this year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Angel Tree Gets Help From Angels at Phillips 66
Monday, December 12 was the last day to turn in Angel Tree gifts to the Salvation Army and when Bartlesville Radio visited the gymnasium of the organization it was a controlled mess of black bags, tables of donated toys and health or clothing items, and a beehive of activity with blue-shirted volunteers working diligently to pack family bags for distribution this coming Saturday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed. Approves Feb.14, 2023 for Next School Bond Issue Election
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a measure on Monday for the next school bond issue election for February 14, 2023. The vote was unanimously in favor. Superintendent Chuck McCauley stressed that passage of the bond issue would not increase the tax rate. Listed below are elements that...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
Comments / 0