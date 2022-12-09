Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Hoops Have Home Opener Against Hominy
Huskie hoops has a quick turn around after having four games in five days last week when PHS has its home opener against Hominy. The Huskies were in the Alva-NWOSU shootout over the weekend with the Lady’s coming home with third place and the boys lost in the third-place game.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Basketball Hosting Foyil and Looking To Keep Momentum
Barnsdall basketball is on the rise to start this season. The Panthers and Lady Panthers have already passed their win totals from last year and look to do so against Foyil on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers took home the consolation championships in the Copan tournament of the weekend and have a 3-2 record.
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Dewey Bulldoggers are 1-3 on the young season, with their lone win coming against Afton in the Adair tournament, 50-47. Their lost game was a loss to Ketchum 37-63. They are getting ready to take on an Oklahoma Union team that’s had a better go of it thus far in the season.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Craig Wraps Up Nationals
Bartlesville swimmer Griffin Craig wrapped up a tremendous opportunity at Nationals over the weekend. Craig competed in three events in total, with two on Saturday. Craig took 68th in the 200 back stroke prelims. He took 85th during the 200 butterfly prelims. According to head coach Chad Englehart, this was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Taylor Price Signs With Friends
Congrats to Bartlesville High golfer Taylor Price, who signed to play college golf with Friends University in Wichita on Monday morning. Price was a huge part of the Lady Bruins run to the 2022 state tournament this past spring. Price shot a two-day score of 174, second on the team just behind Lisa Brown.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KOKI FOX 23
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000
Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
KOKI FOX 23
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Advent Musical Moments Features Bartlesville High School String Ensemble
This is the third week of Advent and the First Presbyterian Church's ADVENT MUSICAL MOMENTS will feature the Bartlesville High School String Ensemble as this week's performing guests on Wednesday, December 14 from 12:15-12:45 pm. This group has a long history of providing high quality musical entertainment to the community and has often been recognized with state-wide awards.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. New Vehicle and Annex Building Update
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2. The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex. Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
PODCAST: CITY MATTERS 12-12-22
This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough. City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.
KOKI FOX 23
Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
