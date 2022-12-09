Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Ukraine claims some Russian units are withdrawing from Zaporizhzhia
Some Russian troops are withdrawing from their positions in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Kyiv.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Freezing Russian Troops Giving Away Positions by Lighting Fires: Ukraine
"The newly mobilized...have not yet been taught how to properly disguise themselves," said Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces.
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Ukraine claims its sniper shot Russian soldier 1.7 miles away, the second best kill on record
Ukraine's strategic command has shared footage of a sniper successfully bringing down a target believed to be 1.7 miles away (2.7 km) away. Viewers might find the video very disturbing. Since the Russian aggression began in February of this year, Ukraine has shared as many records as possible of its...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Russia Has Admitted It Needs 5 Million Troops to Win War, Ukraine Says
Oleksiy Gromov, from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian officials had circulated a document about the need for more troops.
'Wow that's incredible': Video shows Russian soldiers running for cover
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, where Russia and Ukraine are involved in a bitter ground battle for the crucial territory.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
A missile killed two people when it hit NATO member Poland on Tuesday. NATO said it was likely a Ukrainian air-defense missile, but still faulted Russia. "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO's head said. NATO said Wednesday that Russia was ultimately to blame...
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
The Jewish Press
3 Killed in Ukraine Drone Strikes on Russian Air Bases
At least three Russian service members were killed, and four others wounded Monday in Ukrainian drone strikes on air bases in Russia’s Saratov region and in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow. Large explosions were reported at the Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan and the Engels air base in Saratov. Long-range...
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Finland Offers to Train Ukraine Soldiers in Winter Warfare Against Russia
"We know how to use them," Finland President Sauli Niinistö said, regarding the weapons systems Helsinki is giving Kyiv.
