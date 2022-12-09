ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
The Hill

NATO chief says ‘door is open’ to Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the “door is open” to admitting Ukraine into the security alliance and that the country would one day be a member. Stoltenberg reaffirmed the commitment to bringing Ukraine into the Western alliance and said Russian President Vladimir Putin would also have to contend with Finland and Sweden soon joining NATO after both countries applied in the wake of Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Jewish Press

3 Killed in Ukraine Drone Strikes on Russian Air Bases

At least three Russian service members were killed, and four others wounded Monday in Ukrainian drone strikes on air bases in Russia’s Saratov region and in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow. Large explosions were reported at the Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan and the Engels air base in Saratov. Long-range...

Comments / 0

Community Policy